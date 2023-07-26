DETROIT — Leslie Fye, aged 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. George H. Fye of 809 South Eighteenth street, was fatally injured in an automobile accident in Detroit early this morning. He died in a hospital at 7:30 o'clock. Only meager details of the accident have been received by the relatives in this city. Leslie had been employed in the garage of Miller & Hartley, conducted by Earl Miller and Omar Hartley, both former residents of this city. He worked at nights. The parents received two messages. The first one, signed by Omar Hartley, which came soon after six o'clock, stated that Leslie had been seriously hurt in an automobile accident and to "come at once." The next message, signed "Walter," who is Walter Hartley, a son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Fye, came soon after, stating that death had come at 7 o'clock. After much difficulty, telephonic communication with Detroit was obtained by members of the family this afternoon.

MATTOON — Three world-famous exhibits will be on display at the Cross County Mall Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29. Bonnie and Clyde's getaway car, Joseph Stalin's $87,000 limousine and the world's smallest horse can be seen from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Bonnie and Clyde, two of the most sought-after outlaws of the 1930s, were shot to death by federal agents while in their car. The auto is reported to have 160 bullet holes in it. The limousine belonging to the Russian premier, Joseph Stalin, is over 20 feet long and got only four miles to the gallon of gas. The 7,500 pound auto is the only car of its kind outside the iron curtain. The all-handmade car was in its original condition when it was acquired by the U.S. Army. Also on exhibit will be the world's smallest horse. Only 19½ inches tall and weighing 44 pounds, it is reported to have been discovered and imported from South America...TOLEDO — Authorities are searching for a handcuffed man who escaped from the Cumberland County jail today. Lewis Lane, 20, of rural Toledo was being moved from the jail to the state penal farm in Vandalia when he made his escape. Lane is described as being 5-foot-9, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair. He was wearing faded blue jeans and a checkered shirt when he disappeared. A Cumberland County circuit judge sentenced Lane Wednesday to 1½ to 5 years at the state penal farm on a charge of burglary. "The sheriff (Otis Jones) and his deputy were getting ready to leave the jail when he escaped," a spokesman for the sheriff's office said. "Lane was handcuffed with his hands in front of him," she said. "The sheriff was bringing his car around to the front of the jail. They were getting ready to put leg irons on him when away he went," the spokesman said. She said Jones and the deputy "didn't dare to shoot because there were people across the street from the jail. There were some people who live in a trailer across the street who were out," the spokesman said. "We believe he went into a cornfield southwest of town," the spokesman said. "That is where they are looking."