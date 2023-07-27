100 years ago, July 27, 1923 SULLIVAN — Charley Howard, awaiting trial upon a charge of attempted burglary at Bruce, dug his way through the wall of the Moultrie county jail Wednesday night and escaped. The opening was made just below a window of the jail. With the aid of a piece of bedstead, the prisoner loosened the mortar between the bricks and lifted them out, going through three thicknesses of brick...MATTOON — Clarence Rice, 3312 Western Ave., a brakeman on the Indiana division of the Illinois Central, suffered a crushed foot while attempting to couple cars in the yards at Palestine this morning about 8:45 o’clock. It is said he tried to kick a drawbar between cars, his foot slipping and being caught between bars. The surgeon attending Rice was uncertain whether it would be necessary to amputate the foot, according to word from the office of Supt. Roth.

50 years ago, 1973 TOLEDO — Authorities captured an escaped prisoner Thursday hiding in a cornfield southwest of Toledo, about 10 hours after he escaped. Lewis Lane, 20, escaped from a Cumberland County deputy while being taken from the jail in Toledo to a squad car. An intensive ground and air search for the handcuffed prisoner was conducted. A state police airplane, dogs from the Illinois State Penal Farm at Vandalia, state police, Effingham city police and personnel from the sheriff’s officers in Cumberland, Coles, Jasper and Shelby counties participated in the manhunt...MATTOON — Five contractors have been tentatively approved to work on Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The contractors are Hoel-Steffen Construction Co., Affton, Mo., general construction; Freitog-Weinhardt, Inc., Terre Haute, plumbing; Blaise, Inc., Centralia, mechanical; Divan Brothers Electric Co., Chicago, electrical; and Fairhall Elevators, Decatur, elevators. The estimated total cost of construction contracts with alternatives included is $9.4 million.

25 years ago, 1998MATTOON — Some of the “older” folks who attended the Bagelfest celebration Saturday in Mattoon might have felt a slight twinge of deja-vu. The endless supply of musical entertainment on Broadway Ave. almost gave a visitor the feeling that he or she was back in Woodstock (or for the modern set, Lollapalooza), instead of at a celebration paying homage to a breakfast treat. The environment and festive atmosphere even brought out some acts that have been off the tour circuit for quite some time. “How about a bagel with peanut butter and banana?” said Elvis Presley from the main stage at the talent show Saturday morning. “Elvis is dead!” shrieked one exuberant little girl from the front row, and reality harshly set in on a stunned crowd. In all actuality, “Elvis” was merely Ron Stoner, an early-morning disc jockey from 107.9 FM, The X, dressed in a badly-fitting black wig. The talent show went on as planned though, and out of the acts, an unassuming acoustic guitarist named Tom Rude came out the victor. “My wife said I should wear this outfit, because if it doesn’t make you guys sick, hopefully my playing won’t either,” said Rude, who appeared on stage sporting an all-plaid shirt and matching shorts. Rude played “an obscure song from 1969” and listed his age on the registration as being “somewhere between Leann Rimes and Roy Rogers.” Rude’s competition were all musical acts, except for a trio of young cloggers, the K.C. Cloggers, which brought audience members to their feet and garnered third place from the judges. Rude received $250 for first place and also remained to play with the Guerilla Parlor Ensemble Tango Band. The Mole-A-Tones, a Mattoon-based rock quartet, wowed the Saturday morning crowd with their quirky song, “Bageltown,” which contained lyrics describing Bagelfest activities.