100 years ago,

July 28, 1923

MATTOON — One of the most spectacular booze hauls made since Tom McNutt assumed the office of sheriff was pulled off Friday night about nine o'clock, when he and his two deputies, Shirley and Mason, caught three alleged rum runners and fifty gallons of white mule. The raid was pulled off on the Paradise Lake grounds under circumstances which savored greatly of the moving picture. The booze was in ten big glass bottles, of five gallons capacity each. The men who were caught in the raid are: Press Reinhert, 40; Arthur Arholtz, 38; William Arholtz, 33. The men gave their place of residence as Decatur, but the officers are of the belief that the three men live in Oreana, a little town north of Decatur. Sheriff McNutt and Deputies Shirley and Mason have had reason to believe for some time that the Paradise Lake grounds have been made the "distributing point" for booze made elsewhere. They had received tips that frequent trips had been made from distant points to the reservoir grounds, where the booze would change hands by "appointment." The officers had reason to believe that the rum runners had an "appointment" to meet their "agent" at the Frank Berry cottage, which is situated at a rather isolated part of the reservoir grounds, to the south of the bend in the road which turns westward and which has not been occupied this season. At the east end of the Berry cottage the officers secreted themselves and waited.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Some people collect stamps, or rocks, or coins, but not Fred McKibben. McKibben collects sand. "I got the idea one day when I was playing with some sand," says McKibben. "I decided to get sand from every state." His hobby began in 1964 and he got his last bottle of sand from the U.S. in 1971. McKibben, of 712 Edgar, says he actually only collected three of the bottles of sand himself. All the others were sent to him. "When we'd go on vacation, I'd see a car with out-of-state license plates," says McKibben "and I'd run to catch the car, to ask them to send me some sand." He says that he's never been turned down by anyone he's asked. "I'd always offer to pay for the postage, but not one person ever accepted," he said. Besides sand from the 50 states, McKibben also has sand from 14 countries, including Italy, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, Spain and the Holy Land. The hobby as proved rather useful for McKibben since he has become somewhat of an expert on the subject of sand. He said he never really studied the subject, but picked it up as he went along. He has been asked to bring his collection and lecture at EIU and at one of the Mattoon junior high schools. "One lady sent me some sand with gold in it," said McKibben "but unfortunately, she didn't send me very much."

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A rural Charleston woman with anti-government views allegedly solicited an undercover state trooper to murder 10 people, including eight county officials. Kerrie Lynn Burch, 51, is being held on $2 million bond in the Coles County jail on charges of solicitation to commit murder for hire. A preliminary hearing will be at 9 a.m. today in the courtroom in the jail, with Judge Gary W. Jacobs presiding. The arrest affidavit filed Friday listed only two targets, Coles/Cumberland Court Services officer Alison Sanders and sheriff's deputy Sgt. Steve Darimont. The investigation started when and informant came forward on July 16, said Sheriff Kimball, who wouldn't disclose the informant's relationship to Burch. The sheriff's department needed assistance, Kimball said, so the Illinois State Police got involved. Burch was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Thursday at Grant Cemetery in Hutton Township after she allegedly gave her payment for Sanders and Darimont to Illinois State Police undercover agent Dale Rawdin. The payment was the title to a 1985 Chevrolet Celebrity. The conversation between Burch and Rawdin at the cemetery was recorded and overheard by other law enforcement personnel, as permitted by a court order.