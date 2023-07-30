100 years ago,

July 30, 1923

TERRE HAUTE — Eastbound Pennsylvania passenger train No. 30, due in Terre Haute at 4 o'clock p.m., took a toll of 13 lives in the trip from St. Louis yesterday. Motor cars were wrecked at crossings near Highland and Liggett, Ind. Strewn along the right of way in mangled fragments, the entire party of nine persons and a pet dog met death at 4:45 o'clock when the train crashed into the Ford touring car in which they started to cross the tracks at Liggett. The train was traveling about 50 miles an hour, two hours late because of the accident near Highland where four persons were killed. G.G. Gillispie, in charge of the Liggett telegraph tower, who witnessed the accident, said the driver attempted to cross the tracks ahead of the train...MATTOON — Burglars some time Saturday night broke into the apartment of Mrs. Augusta M. Miller in the home of Miss Kate Cramer, 2300 Prairie Ave. and took a number of articles. Those missed on Sunday morning by Mrs. Miller were her purse, with about $4 in change; a moonstone brooch, and a fruit knife, the latter containing her initials "A.M.M.," both keepsakes. The loss of the articles was not discovered until Mrs. Miller was ready to go to church services. It is not known how the intruder entered the home.

50 years ago, 1973

SHELBYVILLE — While 600,000 young people converged on a rural western New York village for a rock music festival over the weekend, folks in central Illinois were leaving their farms for the community of Shelbyville to hear some fiddling. More than 1,100 farmers, farmer's wives and country music lovers paid $1 each Saturday night to sit in the folding chairs and wooden stands in the gymnasium where the Shelbyville Rams play. In Watkins Glen, N.Y., the music was provided by three rock groups, one with the macabre name of the Grateful Dead. But in Shelbyville, the country fiddlers were people like Claude Coverstone of Newton, Cleve Fulton of St. Elmo, Burl Banning of Shelbyville, and Oddie Griffith of Humboldt. They stroked out tunes such as "Ol' Doc Henry," "Lop-Ear Mule" and "Boil Them Cabbages Down." When it was all over, Bertha Bratton walked away with the state championship. She's a 59-year-old hometown woman who sells cosmetics door-to-door. There were seven contestants for the over-70 division, four for the women and 18 for the Old Time Fiddling State Championship. Ernest Ringo, who had parked his 1953 red Chevy pickup truck just outside the front door of the gym, introduced the judges, sequestered in a room out of sight of the stage.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Two former Coles County 911 officials charged with official misconduct will return to court next month, when the trial for one of them might take place. Rex Roberts, former chairman of the county's 911 board, and Jack Abrams, the system's former director, were in court briefly Wednesday for scheduling matters. A grand jury in February indicted Roberts and Abrams on charges that they used 911 funds and materials for themselves...CHARLESTON — Melinda Hickox's dream came true Wednesday night when she won the title of Miss Coles County Fair. Hickox, a Charleston resident and EIU student, competed in the queen pageant with 10 other contestants from Coles County. "It just feels phenomenal," Hickox said after accepting her crown and bouquet of roses. Hickox, the daughter of Larry and Lynn Hickox, is a 1996 graduate of Casey-Westfield High School. She is a junior at Eastern, where she plans to complete her education in computer management. In January, Hickox will go on to represent Coles County in the 1999 Miss Illinois County Fair Pageant in Springfield.

