100 years ago,
July 31, 1923
CHARLESTON — Louis Stoner, a Charleston businessman, was fined $50 on a charge of operating and frequenting a disorderly house when he pleaded guilty before Justice L.H. Linn in Charleston this morning. The police claim that Stoner is in the habit of taking young girls to his uptown apartments. His rooms were raided Saturday night and Stoner and a girl were arrested, another girl escaping. Charges against the girl were dismissed...MATTOON — A touring car belonging to Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Janes of this city is in the hospital as the result of the collision with a car driven by Dr. C.W. Kimery of Sullivan on Sunday morning. Mr. and Mrs. Janes and family were driving south on Thirty-third street on their way to Paradise Lake and were close to the intersection with Western Ave. when Dr. Kimery turning from the east to the north struck the Janes’ machine almost broadside, wrecking its fender, one light and a tire. No one was hurt. The Kimery car was not damaged.
50 years ago, 1973
CHARLESTON — Sarah Keller showed the grand champion barrow during the 4-H competition at the Coles County Fair Monday. Miss Keller of rural Mattoon won the big prize with a crossbred (Chester White-Hampshire). The grand champion pen of barrows was shown by Jeff Grant of Route 2, Charleston. Robby McKinney of rural Charleston made a strong showing during the swine competition...CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston will take over emergency ambulance service at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The city has leased an emergency vehicle from a St. Louis firm. It arrived in Charleston Monday evening. Emergency service will be taken over from the Coles County Air-Ground Ambulance Service, owned by Bill Mathias, when he ceases his emergency operation at midnight tonight. Mathias stated financial problems as the reason for stopping his emergency service. The ambulance was leased for one month at a cost of $1,000. It will be housed at Fire Station No. 2 and operated by city firemen, if the city council approves, said Charleston Mayor Bob Hickman. Nurses from Charleston Community Hospital will attend ambulance calls when they are needed, according to hospital administrator Mrs. Patricia Jenkins.
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — Gov. Jim Edgar says the new $7.7 million East Classroom Building to be constructed at Lake Land College will help Illinois meet the challenges of the 21st Century. The ground-breaking ceremony beneath a tent on a rainy Thursday, was led by Edgar and attended by dignitaries including college officials, state legislators and city officeholders. This was Edgar’s second visit to campus since February when he announced he would include $5.7 million in the state budget for the college to allow for the construction of state-of-the-art classrooms and labs...CHARLESTON — The woman accused of soliciting the murders of eight county officials once considered organizing a militia from her rural Charleston home, a local woman says. Kennie Lynn Burch, 51, was arrested last week for allegedly soliciting an undercover police officer to commit the murders. “She’s not nuts; she definitely knows what she’s doing,” said Linda Scales of Greenup, the daughter of David McDonald, whom Scales said has lived with Burch for at least 12 years. Burch once held an anti-government meeting in the Greenup municipal building, Sales said, and several people attended. “She has this into her head so much that she hates the government,” Sales said. “At one time, they were going to cover a building with tin foil so radar couldn’t detect it.” In 1993, Burch and McDonald declared their independence from the United States, saying they would live only by God’s laws.
Contact Clint Walker at CWalker@jg-tc.com. To read more about any of these items, consult the online archives at JG-TC.com.
