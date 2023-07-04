NEWTON — James Eaton, prohibition chief of the Peoria office, and Special Agents Frankenstein, Henderson, and Stine of the Decatur office raided the home of George Dovel, about eight miles west of Newton on Tuesday morning a little after five o'clock and arrested Dovel and his wife and Albert Martin, a farm hand. They also confiscated about one gallon of white mule. This makes the fifth time that the officers have raided and searched Dovel's premises. All previous efforts had failed to reveal any liquor, but this time the officers were more successful. When the officers entered the Dovel home and started to make a search, Eaton noticed Mrs. Dovel start for the cellar with three gallon jugs of white mule, but before he could catch her she had thrown them on the concrete floor of the cellar and broke all of them. The officers immediately started to mop up the evidence, but soon heard a noise in the bedroom above and there they found Dovel and Martin trying to get away with some other jugs...MATTOON — Springfield police officers are to demand the arrest of J. Miller, Mattoon man, who is wanted in this city on a charge of racing his automobile with a truck, the burst of speed resulting in an accident in which Ruby Williams was killed. Williams, who was a laborer in the employ of the Nelch Construction Company of this city, is said to have taken a truck from the company's garage on Sunday, without permission. While driving along one of the city streets, a touring car came along and began racing with the truck. Williams, who was a new driver, lost control of his truck, which dashed into a telephone pole, throwing Williams out and breaking his neck. Pedestrians, seeing the touring car speed away, noted the license number and informed the police, who found that the license had been issued to J. Miller of Mattoon...MATTOON — Waste cans, of fifty-gallon capacity, with advertising in large letters, are to be attached to all the ornamental light poles in the business district of the city. Permission to place such cans to these ornamental poles was unanimously given by the city council on Tuesday evening to Henry W. Barger. The only stipulation contained in the resolution presented to the council is that permission must first be obtained from the Public Service Company, which owns the poles in question....OAKLAND — Col. L.D. Carter, one of the oldest broomcorn men, suffered a stroke of apoplexy while sitting at the supper table at the home of his son, E.N. Carter, Friday evening. Colonel Carter, who is 76 years old, had recently returned from an automobile trip through Indiana and Ohio, and on Friday had been in Westfield, Arcola, and other surrounding towns. He was apparently in the best of health when the stroke came upon him. Colonel Carter has a wide acquaintance all over this part of the state, and for a man of his age has led an active life...SHELBYVILLE — Parker Nall, professional golfer in charge of the Mattoon Country Club, was in Shelbyville Monday and played over the local course at the Shelbyville Country Club, setting the course record at 31 for the nine holes, in the morning and making a 34 and a 38 in the afternoon. Mr. Nall was greatly pleased with the course and the sand greens and praised Caretaker Charles Beeler for his splendid work. He said the greens were equal to those at hot springs.