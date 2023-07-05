100 years ago,

July 5, 1923

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — P.A. Erlach, general secretary of the Central Illinois Public Service Company, formerly of this city, but now having his headquarters in Springfield, was hurt jumping from the carrier of one of the balloons entered in the big elimination contest, which started at Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon at four o'clock. Mr. Erlach was hurt when his balloon was forced down near Bryan, Ohio. Reports received here do not state just how badly he was hurt, other than that his injuries are not at all serious. It is not known here just how Mr. Erlach happened to be passenger in the carrier of one of the balloons in the big race...SHELBYVILLE — Residents of Mattoon, Shelbyville and neighboring towns will be glad to learn that Lithia Springs has been put in fine shape for visitors and campers this year. A light plant has been installed and the service was started on the grounds Tuesday. The roads have been oiled and the road is now open from the road on the east side between the hills...MATTOON — Three Tuscola residents drew heavy fines when arraigned before Judge Gibler on Wednesday afternoon on charges of violating the liquor laws. The men were Paul Turner, 19; Adam Taylor, 19; and Wade Tribne, 21, all of whom were arrested at Peterson Park on Wednesday afternoon by officers Ham and Brimberry. The men had a quantity of white mule which they said they had bought in Arcola on their way to this city. They also had a bottle of whiskey. Turner was given $100 and costs, Taylor $75 and costs and Tribne $50 and costs. They made arrangements to pay the amounts and were released.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council received a tongue lashing Tuesday night from Pine Acres residents. "Canal...headwaters...river" and other nouns were used by the 45 residents attending the meeting to denote the drainage ditch which flows through the subdivision. Residents of the subdivision appeared at the council meeting to demand that the city install drainage pipe and cover the ditch. City officials contend that it would cost an additional $60,000 to install drainage pipe. Mrs. Richard Marshall of 508 Woodlawn said that a child could easily fall into the open ditch and drown following a rainstorm. "Why should we be sued by that child's parents when we don't approve of the project of all?" she asked the council. Richard Patterson of 422 Woodlawn told the council "This drainage ditch is something you wouldn't put next door to a dog kennel." "Sloping it and seeding it is not going to make it run any better, "Kenneth Steury of 416 Oklahoma told the council. One woman in the audience told the council that she "didn't see any publicity given to the project whatever," when it was originally approved by the council last fall. Mayor Roger Dettro replied that when the project was proposed residents of Pine Acres didn't show any interest in it and reiterated the position of the council, reached earlier in the caucus, that the city would see the project through. "It is the intent of the majority of the council to carry out its responsibility." "In other words, we drown one and then we fill it in," shot back a woman in the audience. "What are we supposed to do with the mosquitoes?" asked another woman. "What about the toads?" "We are not going to get anywhere arguing here," said Dettro. The council then voted to adjourn.