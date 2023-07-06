100 years ago,

July 6, 1923

TUSCOLA — Last Saturday, the Smith Construction Company, which is building the slab south out of Tuscola, put up a world record when the construction crew laid 1664 feet of pavement. Up to this accomplishment by the Smith Construction Company, the Meneely Company held the record, 1583 feet, which it did on one of its state jobs last year. Some idea of the speed and smoothness with which the work went Saturday when the record was made can be gained from the fact that the theoretical limit for ten hours with a nine-bag mixer, such as is use by the company, is 1740 feet of completed pavement. This is equivalent to 2.9 feet a minute and the speed made Saturday averaged 2,775 feet per minute.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — Police are searching for EIU coed Shirley Ann Rardin. Miss Rardin, 20, was reported missing to Charleston police at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday by her boyfriend, David Thomas, also an EIU student. Police detective Ed Kallis told the Journal Gazette today that "foul play has to be presumed" in the disappearance of the girl. "At this point, what else can I assume," said Kallis. "I don't have anything that says foul play and I don't have anything that says there is not. I cannot find a motive for her just up and taking off," he added. She was wearing blue flair jeans, a black print halter top and old blue tennis shoes when she disappeared, according to Kallis. Miss Rardin was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Monday as she left work at Hardee's. The JG has learned that police are checking into the disappearance of a male EIU student - not identified - who has also been missing since Sunday. The JG has also learned that one person related to Miss Rardin has voiced dissatisfaction with the progress being made by police in the case.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — An Oakland man was named Coles County Farmer of the Year Friday at Red, White and Blue Days. Wayne Freeman was named Farmer of the Year by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce. He has been involved in agriculture for almost 50 years as an implement dealer, a seed salesman, real estate broker and a farmer. Freeman said his family had asked him to attend the 4-H pork chop barbecue Friday at Morton Park. Freeman said he had not expected to be honored in front of thousands of people...TUSCOLA — A domestic dispute in a western Indiana town grew into a two-state police chase that ended when the suspect died of a gunshot would in Illinois. Police identified the dead man as Dennis Leonard, 35, of Saint Bernice, Ind. The incident began early Saturday when police answered a call of a domestic dispute at a home in Saint Bernice and found Leonard shooting out the house's windows. After police attempted to stop him, Leonard opened fire and fled west in a pickup truck. During the high speed chase, Leonard forced several vehicles off the road, authorities said. Police pursued Leonard at high speed for close to an hour before he drove into Tuscola's Ervin Park, where Fourth of July celebrations were underway. Illinois State Police say Leonard got out of his truck and waved a shotgun in the air, then aimed the shotgun at an officer. After Leonard re-entered his truck, the officer fired at Leonard in the vehicle, but did not wound him. State police say Leonard then drove two blocks to a nearby subdivision where he apparently shot himself.