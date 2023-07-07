100 years ago,

July 7, 1923

CHARLESTON — The dog poisoner is again making the rounds, and as usual the family pet dogs or valuable hunting animals, instead of stray dogs, are caught. Glen Johnson, residing in North Seventh street, lost two fine registered hounds by poison. The police received two calls on Friday to bury dogs which had been poisoned...MATTOON — Smith Swin, of the Charleston Transfer company, and a force of assistants were busy Friday in transferring from the railroad district the 10-ton door of the new vault of the National Trust Bank. The heavy piece of steel of extra large size proved a bit task for the overs and consumed the greater part of Friday, before the vault door was at the bank entrance...MATTOON — James Whittaker, 312 North Thirty-second street, whose home was disrupted because he and his wife could not agree as to the general conduct of their daughter, states that the daughter is only thirteen of age, instead of sixteen years, as reported. Mr. Whittaker states that he was asked by his wife to go to Charleston and make oath to the county clerk that their daughter was sixteen years of age, so that she could legally wed a young man of 17 who has been calling on her. This refusal, Mr. Whittaker states, was the principal cause of the disruption of his home. Mr. Whittaker states that if he can prevent it, his daughter will not be permitted to marry until she becomes old enough, and that thirteen years is not old enough. The girl, he states, will not be fourteen years of age until July 28.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — Police are seeking a male college student in connection with the disappearance of Shirley Ann Rardin. The Journal Gazette received information Thursday that authorities were checking into the disappearance of a male Eastern Illinois University student. Police confirmed today that they are seeking David Weber of Manteno for questioning. Weber and Miss Rardin, 19, of Charleston, an EIU coed, both disappeared Sunday. Weber lived at Carmen Hall while attending school. He was believed to be taking a trip to Florida. Charleston Police Detective Ed Kallis said as far as he had learned, Weber and Miss Rardin didn't know each other. Kallis said Weber had been working on his parents' farm this summer and decided Sunday to leave his home and go to Florida. Kallis said Weber's friends told him the youth was in Charleston on Sunday. A family member has reported that Miss Rardin needs medication for a serious illness. The family member said the girl could begin hemorrhaging within four or five days if she doesn't take the medication. Authorities found the girl's current supply of medication in a pocket of some clothing in the girl's apartment.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — "This is supposed to be our dream home, and it's turned into a nightmare," said Jane Mann. The Mann family claims the problem stems from a concrete drive that was extended east of their home at 2617 Essex Ave. "The concrete is elevated so that the water runs down and collects in our yard to the point where it literally becomes a swamp," said Jane Mann. "We have seen toads living in the mess, and we have even found some dead fish at the collection point." But Reggie Phillips of Unique Homes, who owns the Manns' property, says the family is to blame for the water problem. John Mann said the water damage to the couple's basement may run as high as $10,000. They asked Phillips to install another storm drain at a lower elevation than the present one in order to accommodate all the rainwater. Phillips said the condition of the property existed prior to Unique Homes buying the property. "This problem exists because John Mann acted as general contractor to his own house and put his grade below the street," said Phillips. "He created is own problem."