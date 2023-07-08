100 years ago,

July 8, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — One of Mattoon's newest industries ceases production at least temporarily this Friday. PalEx, a recycler of pallets at 1300 Broadway Ave. East, notified employees that Friday would be the last day for production, human resources manager Mike Upchurch said Tuesday. The Mattoon plant has been in limbo since early May when PalEx announced it's breaking its relationship with Chep USA. Chep was the primary customer for the pallet repair production at Mattoon. "We don't have enough (other) contracts to stay in this building," Upchurch said. The company has about 60 employees at the Mattoon plant. Upchurch said the company is leaving the door open to resuming operations in Mattoon...MATTOON — After considerable huffing and puffing, the City Council Tuesday agreed on a formula that includes additional utility tax money to help pay for expansion of American Pad & Paper Co. facilities in Mattoon. Ampad officials have approved a $3.9 million project for a 173,000 square foot warehousing facility in the business park on the city's north side. The project is expected to add at least 25 and perhaps as many as 50 new jobs, plant general manager Justin Whitney told the council...ARTHUR — Media all the way up to the national level have been discussion the concerns some people have about The Electric Amish being booked to perform at the fair in Arthur on July 25. The Electric Amish is a comedy/music group of three men, the vocalist/guitarist being Dean Metcalf, the producer of the syndicated radio show "Bob 'n' Tom." "The Associated Press picked up this story after it ran in the Chicago Tribune," said Brian Rickman, program director for 106.7 FM, which airs the syndicated "Bob 'n' Tom" show. Rickman said that the situation has become a little more of a big deal than anyone ever expected. Truth be told, though, the Amish people themselves don't seem to be actively concerned. "I have more concerns about the beer tent at the fair being detrimental to the community," said a local Amish minister. "This act is not going to cause somebody to get drunk and hit someone on the highway." Another local farmer had never heard of The Electric Amish and he declined to be interviewed. "The only concern I have is that people will get the impression that this is the way Amish people really are," said Levi Miller, Jr., owner of the Swings 'n' Things shop outside Arcola. "I have a seen a similar band from Pennsylvania, and I know they dressed like us, but as far as in their heads, they couldn't have been further from us...MARTINSVILLE — A Casey-area resident and his crossbred steer took the title of reserve grand champion Tuesday in the junior beef cattle show at the Agricultural Fair. Chris Nash, 15, has been raising cattle his whole life on his parents 1,300 acre farm in Cumberland County Nash said he has been showing cattle for the last five years. Nash said his win at Martinsville was the highest he has ever placed before. "I was kind of surprised that I won," Nash said. "I thought the cow I had was good enough."...ESTES PARK, Colo. — Former Mattoon resident Mandy Parker, daughter of Jane and Ron Ball of Estes Park, Colo., is the 1998 Estes Park Rooftop Rodeo Queen. Mandy is the granddaughter of Charlotte Louthan of Mattoon. Mandy, 18, will travel all summer to rodeos in three states, including numerous appearances in Colorado. She has been a Rooftop Rodeo princess for six years, the lady-in-waiting in 1996 and attendant in 1997. Her sister Melissa was the 1994 Rooftop Rodeo queen. Mandy plans to pursue her education in child care and development. Before her family movied to Colorado in 1988, her attended Bennett Elementary School and was a dance student with Margene's Dance Studio.