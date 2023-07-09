100 years ago,

July 9, 1923

PARIS — Fire destroyed the Paul Kuhn grain elevator at Isabel Saturday containing 1000 bushels of oats. Six Vandalia box cars also were destroyed. The loss is estimated at about $20,000, partially covered by insurance. The blaze is thought to have been caused by a spark from a freight train...HUMBOLDT — Fire, caused by lightning during the firestorm Saturday night, destroyed the barns of George Ashworth, near Humboldt, and Joseph Cobb in Cooks Mills. The storm broke about 7:30 and with a torrential rainfall came a drop in temperature exceeding 20 degrees, giving relief from the oppressive heat of the past week. The rainfall measured 1.27 inches. The Ashworth barn, which is on the Mart S. Ashworth old home place, containing 500 bushels of corn and 250 bushels of oats was burned to the ground. The bolt of lightning which started the fire killed five small pigs and a cow. The Cobb barn, containing hay and feed was but lightly insured. A scale house and automobile shed near the barn were saved by neighbors.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — The body of Shirley Ann Rardin was found at 4 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area near Paris. The 20-year-old EIU student had been missing since 12:30 a.m. last Monday when she left work at a restaurant near the EIU campus. Authorities here and in Edgar County declined to discuss specific details surrounding her death pending the results of an autopsy. Coles County State's Atty. John J. McCarthy said, however, "it does not appear to be a nature death. That would be stretching the imagination." The body was "found by some kids northeast of Paris in a wooded area," Edgar County Sheriff Karl Farnham said. The Journal asked McCarthy if authorities were still seeking David Weber, an EIU student from Manteno, for questioning in connection with Miss Rardin's disappearance. Weber and Miss Rardin both disappeared the same day. The JG asked McCarthy today if Weber was a suspect in the connection with the death of Miss Rardin. "They are looking for several people," he said...MATTOON — A telephone booth on Lake Land Blvd. was damaged sometime Saturday night. Damage to the Illinois Consolidated Telephone Booth amounted to approximately $300 dollars. Taken from the pay telephone was an estimated $100 in change.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — For sale: one 80 year old rapidly deteriorating building and surrounding 2 1/2 acres for perhaps as little as $250. Terms: don't worry about delinquent property taxes unpaid on the property for the last several years but agree to pay its taxes in the future. Coles County is trying to wash its hands of problems with the old Ashmore Estates building by including it in the annual surplus property auction later this month. Property can go into the auction and be sold to a new owner if no one pays the taxes on it for two years. Taxes on the Ashmore Estates Property haven't been paid for a number of years and there's currently more than $9,000 owned on it. But a buyer wouldn't have to pay that, only taxes for future years. Bidding at the auction begins at $250...WESTFIELD — Fred Bugle of Westfield was the winner of a year's supply of M&M's. Bugle's winning bag of M&M's contained grey-colored candies. "If all of the M&M's in the bag and been gray, I would have one the million dollar prize, "Bugle said. Bugle and his wife Carol found the contest phone number in the bag and called. Earlier this week, Bugle was presented with 365 bags of M&Ms. Bugle said he did not realize he was a winner, because he had the winning bag for several months before he opened it. He decided to cash the gray M&M's in because the deadline to claim prizes was this week.