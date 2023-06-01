MATTOON — A packed house greeted the sentiment of the comedy play, "Am I Intruding?" by the senior class of the High School at the Mattoon theater Thursday night. Each one in the cast, which was composed of twelve seniors, starred equally with the rest of the cast. The play is generally conceded to be one of the best ever given by a senior class. Before the curtain for Act 1, George Craig, senior class president, presented the scepter to Fred Runge, junior class president. The action of the play hinged around the efforts of Horace Vare, a wealthy businessman, played by Richard Larimer, to keep from being frozen out of the Bluebird Motors Corporation, of which he is a stockholder. Richard Larimer played the part of the father and the worried businessman in good style, and looked the part...CHARLESTON — In the 1922 June term of the Charleston City Court, Eugene Riley was ordered to pay alimony in the sum of $15 for the support of his wife and two minor children, following the court's granting a decree of divorce to the wife, Mrs. Lulu May Riley. Riley did not meet the monthly payments and on March 4, he was ordered brought into court and show why he had not complied with the court's orders. Some sort of arrangement had been made to allow young Riley to have his freedom and allow him ample time to pay the monthly awards, together with the arrearages. Thursday morning, Riley presented himself to Sheriff McNutt. He informed the officer he could not pay the stipulated amounts and wished to go to jail. He was charged with contempt of court and placed in the county's prison.