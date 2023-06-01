MATTOON — A packed house greeted the sentiment of the comedy play, "Am I Intruding?" by the senior class of the High School at the Mattoon theater Thursday night. Each one in the cast, which was composed of twelve seniors, starred equally with the rest of the cast. The play is generally conceded to be one of the best ever given by a senior class. Before the curtain for Act 1, George Craig, senior class president, presented the scepter to Fred Runge, junior class president. The action of the play hinged around the efforts of Horace Vare, a wealthy businessman, played by Richard Larimer, to keep from being frozen out of the Bluebird Motors Corporation, of which he is a stockholder. Richard Larimer played the part of the father and the worried businessman in good style, and looked the part...CHARLESTON — In the 1922 June term of the Charleston City Court, Eugene Riley was ordered to pay alimony in the sum of $15 for the support of his wife and two minor children, following the court's granting a decree of divorce to the wife, Mrs. Lulu May Riley. Riley did not meet the monthly payments and on March 4, he was ordered brought into court and show why he had not complied with the court's orders. Some sort of arrangement had been made to allow young Riley to have his freedom and allow him ample time to pay the monthly awards, together with the arrearages. Thursday morning, Riley presented himself to Sheriff McNutt. He informed the officer he could not pay the stipulated amounts and wished to go to jail. He was charged with contempt of court and placed in the county's prison.
50 years ago, 1973
CHARLESTON — County Treasurer Glenn Stilgebauer is still holding $468,456 he owes taxpayers. Individual taxpayers stand to collect that amount in 1971 personal property taxes from the county as the result of a recent Illinois Supreme Court ruling. The court decision, handed down earlier this spring, upheld a provision in the state constitution abolishing personal property taxes for individuals. The Illinois Supreme Court approved an order May 4 giving counties the go-ahead to refund the 1971 property tax. Stilgebauer maintains that he is waiting for a direct supplemental order from the Illinois Supreme Court before refunding the taxes. Asked if the county had the money on hand to pay back the taxes, Stilgebauer replied "Oh, yes. It is not a matter of not wanting to give their money back," he said. "It is a matter of not knowing how much interest to pay."
25 years ago, 1998
ASHMORE — An Ashmore woman who organized a youth baseball program is one of eight people from throughout the nation to receive a $500 grant from an organization promoting community development. A former Ashmore baseball player herself, Tami Ogden, 23, resurrected the program this year with the help of her husband Rob, and Tim and Tina Hockenberry. Ogden, who is also the Ashmore village clerk, applied for the grant through Do Something, a national non-profit program that is run by youth to inspire other young people to improve their communities. Ogden's program is called the "A Team," which is designed to provide Ashmore children a chance to play baseball in their hometown and work on community projects. The team, made up of about 15 players aged 9-12, plays on the new baseball diamond in Ashmore Village Park. The schedule includes games with Kansas, Martinsville, Brocton and Newman.