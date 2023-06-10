100 years ago,

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Unit 2 is keeping administrative responsibility for the adult education center and assigning a veteran high school administrator to head the program. The Mattoon school board Tuesday voted 5-2 to retain administrative oversight of the Mattoon Area Adult Education Center on Lake Land Blvd. After hearing two presentations last month on adult ed, the board considered dropping the center from Unit 2's program and allowing Lake Land College to expand its role in that area. But board President Mike Croy said he thinks the consensus is that the most efficient use of dollars is for Unit 2 to keep the center. After keeping the program, the board hired Mark Nelson, the assistant principal at Mattoon High School, to administer the adult center. He replaces Al Sherline, who is retiring...CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board approved a contract Tuesday with a consulting firm that will coordinate development of the county, Charleston and Mattoon. The county will pay Pflum, Klausmeier and Gehrum of Indianapolis a figure "not to exceed" $22,609 to help develop a strategic development plan for Coles County. Doug McDermand executive director of the Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission, said the firm will facilitate public meetings that will help identify the county's development goals. Board member Eli Sidwell said he was concerned that the board had approved the contract before the finance committee reviewed it. Sidwell said the county's contingency funds, from which the firm will be paid, may be reduced once the county negotiates a contract with the Fraternal Order of Police...CHARLESTON — A local man was charged Tuesday with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his 19-year-old stepdaughter. Charles Schoonover, 45, formerly of 215 Adams Ave., Charleston, was charged with the attempted murder of Kelli Waltrip, 19, Monday afternoon. Lt. Rick Fisher of the Charleston Police Department reported that Schoonover was arrested at 2 p.m. at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, where Waltrip is still listed in critical condition. Fisher said Schoonover has been unconscious for most of the time since she was admitted Monday afternoon, so police officers have been unable to question her about the assault. "The arrest came from physical evidence and statements Mr. Schoonover made," Fisher said. He could not elaborate on what those statements were...TOLEDO — The Cumberland County Board heard Tuesday that preliminary work on the courthouse renovation project has begun. County Clerk Priscilla Schrock said Wilson, Hodge & Groh Architects of Mount Vernon has taken photographs and measurements throughout most of the 110 year old courthouse in an effort to keep the originality of the building. The bidding for the major renovation and repair work could take place during late summer, she said. The project had been estimated to cost around $900,000...SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Board voted to purchase a computer that can be used by Realtors and banks to look up property records in the supervisor of assessments office. The cost of the computer is $3,800 and includes software...MATTOON — Lake Land College will offer 10 courses on the Internet this fall. Online courses are intended for students who are time and place bound and need more flexibility in their schedules and for persons who would enjoy taking a class on the Internet. Students are required to have access to a DOS or MAC computer with a color monitor that is capable of showing graphics, a 14.4 baud modem, a processor and an internet provider with applicable software. Students should also have a printer for backups and e-mail.