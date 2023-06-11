TRILLA — Shutting off the water flow will occupy the efforts of the engineers of the Central Illinois Petroleum Company this week in the operations at the company’s oil well southeast of Trilla. The steel casing is now down a distance of 2,312 feet, and is resting on the cap rock. A hole has been bored through the cap rock and also two feet below in an oil sand area. From this area below the cap rock, there are being obtained muddy deposits which test a high grade oil. Farmers in the region of the Embarrass River have reported that oil evidences — “rainbows” — have been seen on the river. This oil evidence, presumably, was carried away from the well location by creeks which empty into the Embarrass River. Water from the stratum above the cap rock has been coming up from the casing and it is necessary to cement this opening before oil can be allowed to flow...MATTOON — A short circuit is believed to be the cause of a fire which damaged a motor and wiring at the Public Service Company pumping station at Thirty-third street and Marshall avenue about 7:30 Saturday night. The loss amounted to about $100. The fire is thought to have started in the starting box, and spread along the wiring to the fifteen-horsepower motor, where it burned some of its wiring. The interior of the shanty which houses the pumping machinery was scorched considerably...CHARLESTON — Louise Parnell, 5 year old, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Parnell of Frankfort, Ind., was badly injured yesterday afternoon when she was run down by an automobile driven by a Miss Brownlee of Gibson City, who had motored to Charleston for a visit with friends. The child suffered a concussion of the brain and the left side of her body was badly bruised.