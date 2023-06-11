100 years ago,
June 11, 1923
TRILLA — Shutting off the water flow will occupy the efforts of the engineers of the Central Illinois Petroleum Company this week in the operations at the company’s oil well southeast of Trilla. The steel casing is now down a distance of 2,312 feet, and is resting on the cap rock. A hole has been bored through the cap rock and also two feet below in an oil sand area. From this area below the cap rock, there are being obtained muddy deposits which test a high grade oil. Farmers in the region of the Embarrass River have reported that oil evidences — “rainbows” — have been seen on the river. This oil evidence, presumably, was carried away from the well location by creeks which empty into the Embarrass River. Water from the stratum above the cap rock has been coming up from the casing and it is necessary to cement this opening before oil can be allowed to flow...MATTOON — A short circuit is believed to be the cause of a fire which damaged a motor and wiring at the Public Service Company pumping station at Thirty-third street and Marshall avenue about 7:30 Saturday night. The loss amounted to about $100. The fire is thought to have started in the starting box, and spread along the wiring to the fifteen-horsepower motor, where it burned some of its wiring. The interior of the shanty which houses the pumping machinery was scorched considerably...CHARLESTON — Louise Parnell, 5 year old, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Parnell of Frankfort, Ind., was badly injured yesterday afternoon when she was run down by an automobile driven by a Miss Brownlee of Gibson City, who had motored to Charleston for a visit with friends. The child suffered a concussion of the brain and the left side of her body was badly bruised.
50 years ago, 1973
LOVINGTON — Residents of the Lovington school district voted Saturday to petition to join the Lake Land College district. In a 215 to 51 vote, the Lovington district elected Lake Land over the Community College of Decatur. The vote was strictly advisory and legally the school board could petition to join any adjacent junior college district. Barring unforeseen difficulties, Lake Land’s district borders could extend from Lovington to Vandalia and from Paris to Pana. Resolutions agreeing to the annexation of the Marshall and Crestwood school districts are expected to be approved tonight by their respective boards of trustees. Under state law, all school districts must become part of a junior college district by July 1...GAYS — Residents of Gays will be boiling their water at least until tomorrow. Water superintendent Dennis Higgins said that a line lead was discovered Sunday afternoon. There is some water in the tower, according to Higgins, and the mains are just now beginning to be checked. Higgins said that if the leak is not found in the water mains, a house to house check will be conducted to find the leak.
25 years ago, 1998
CHARLESTON — A man arrested for allegedly stabbing his stepdaughter Monday told police his first plans were to shoot and kill her, her mother and then himself. Charles Schoonover of Charleston blamed his stepdaughter for the breakup of his marriage to her mother, a police document indicates. Schoonover, 45, made his first court appearance Wednesday after his arrest for the stabbing of Kelli Waltrip, 19, 215 Adams Ave., Charleston. Waltrip was still hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Wednesday and was listed in critical condition. State’s Attorney Steve Ferguson said he plans to file charges of attempted murder, armed violence and possibly other offenses against Schoonover.
