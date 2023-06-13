100 years ago,

June 13, 1923

MATTOON — Lambert Owens, 2804 Marshall Ave., has filed a petition with the Illinois Industrial Commission asking for $2,400 damages for the loss of his right eye, it is claimed, while doing some lath work. The suit is filed against Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Lowenguth, on whose property at 1617 Moultrie Ave. Owens was working when a lath dislodged and struck him in the eye. The accident occurred on May 25. Craig & Craig are filing the petition. Under the workmen's compensation act, a workman is entitled to fifty percent of his wage for one hundred weeks if he loses the use of an eye...CHARLESTON — Frances, nine-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Anderson, residing in Hutton township, was seriously injured Sunday afternoon while at play in the barn, when she fell on a broken handle of a pitchfork and the jagged edge of the broken handle penetrated and tore the flesh of the thigh of the right leg, making a long and deep cut which required many stiches to close.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A car driven by Gerald Smith, 48, of 908 N. 16th struck the residence of Edgar J. Garret at 1601 DeWitt at 6:26 a.m. today. Smith, who said he fell asleep at the wheel, was not injured. He was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. According to police, Smith was southbound on 16th when he crossed DeWitt, jumped the curb on the south side of DeWitt, and struck the house. The vehicle was left at the scene. Police said removal of the car would have caused the building to collapse...SULLIVAN — The body of an apparent drowning victim was pulled from Lake Shelbyville early today. Members of the Sullivan Fire Department rescue squad found the body of Homer C. Jostes, 58, of East Peoria, floating in the Canfield Creek Cove at approximately 6 a.m. Authorities had been searching for Jostes since Monday night. The man's boat was found adrift in the Canfield area of the lake at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday. A rainstorm forced a temporary delay Tuesday night in efforts to recover the body from the lake. Moultrie County Coroner Don Young said Jostes and his wife Joyce, were visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Jostes of Lovington.

25 years ago, 1998

COOKS MILLS — People of every age, from grandparents to toddlers, find Adams Grocery store in Cooks Mills interesting. There is something for everyone and people go there just to feel the nostalgia. In the beginning, Hassell and Lola Adams and Gus and Bessie Adams bought the store from a man named Claude Hearn. Sisters Lola and Bessie Wright married brothers Hassell and Gus Adams. Hearn's first store had been located just off the highway. Sometime in the late 1940s, he moved the business to its present location, downtown Cooks Mills, and the Adamses bought it in 1945. Today, two rows of chairs, along with a coffee pot and all the fixings, make a comfortable place to sit, reminisce and catch up on all the news. The local Cooks Mills crowed keeps their cups in a designated area and everyone knows whose is whose. A sign advertises "(hot) chocolate, coffee or tea for 35 cents." "Some people told me I should raise the price, but I like to keep it the same," Lola Adams said. The store opens at 7 a.m. and the coffee is on at all times. On this particular early afternoon, Gene Whitley came by for a cup, and with a country-style friendliness he pointed out the interesting facts about the coffee shop: "There are a bunch of maps hanging back there, and I mean a bunch. We look at them to find different places to talk about," he said. At least five or six maps are tacked up, showing everything from world geography to the local layout of the town. "There is a library down here," he said, pointing to an area across the bottom shelf." That's for settling arguments."

Close Visitors walk through a corridor of quilt during the third annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Cathy Hiser of Charleston, Chrissy Leitch of Mattoon, Evelyn Webb of Decatur, and Beth Covington of Mattoon look over a display of small quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild Membership Chair Noemi Bowers, at center, talks to Jan Booker of Charleston and Norma Himes of Mattoon about the guilds display of miniature quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild President Lisa Baermann, seated, takes viewers' choice nominations and raffle tickets from Debby Schoonover of Mattoon and Louise Duncan of Trowbridge during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The raffle was for the guild's 64-by-82-inch "Into the Light" quilt, seen behind them. Jan Booker of Charleston talks about the adjacent student-made quilt during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Her son, Jason Booker, and his classmates at Mattoon's Columbian Elementary made this quilt for retiring teacher Jane Edgar in the early 1980s. 2023 Outdoor Quilt Show at Lytle Park The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild held their annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.