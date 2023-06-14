100 years ago,
June 14, 1923
MATTOON — Fred Stump, charged with impersonating a deputy sheriff of Coles County, was held by Judge Gibler this morning under a bond of $500, to await action by the circuit court grand jury. Stump was arrested on complaint of Mrs. Pearl Huddleston, who claimed that on the evening of June 5, while she was riding in an automobile with George Harold on the state road, a short distance south of the Old Folks' Home, she was accosted by Stump and placed under arrest by him, he pretending to be an officer. Stump, on the witness stand before Judge Gibler, admitted that he had accosted Mrs. Huddleston and Harold, but denied that he claimed himself to be an officer. He said when he accosted Mrs. Huddleston and her escort, the two were seated in an automobile parked along the highway. He said he mistook Mrs. Huddleston and Harold for someone else, and when he discovered his error, he apologized to them...SHELBYVILLE — The jury in the case of Joseph Bailey, Joseph Donivan and James Martin, indicted for burglary and larceny, returned a verdict of guilty. The petition for a new trial was denied by Judge Jett. The verdict carries with it a penalty of one to twenty years in the penitentiary at Chester. Attorneys for the men announced they would appeal the case. The three men were captured at Nokomis on May 1, after a chase by the Anti-Horse Theft Association. William Rice, night watchman at Oconee, discovered five men loitering near a business building in Oconee the night before, and becoming suspicious of their actions turned in an alarm. The men jumped into an automobile and fled, with the officers in pursuit. A short distance from Oconee they abandoned the car, which was found to have been stolen from an Oconee garage, and escaped by running across field. Three of them were arrested at Nokomis the next day. When arrested a complete outfit of paraphernalia was found on the men consisting of several revolvers, a supply of cartridges, a can of dynamite, fuse with caps attached, file, soup, two new Rand-McNally Illinois road maps, searchlights, skeleton keys, masks, etc. all carried in a rubber sack.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — The Coles County Board's refusal to provide $47,618.60 for the Logan Street crossing project was attacked today. A ruling of the Illinois Commerce Commission in October permitted the crossing to be reopened with the city, Lafayette Township and the Penn Central Railroad sharing the cost of the work. Lafayette's share of the cost amounts to $82,618.60. The township is able to come up with only $34,000 of that amount in the form of revenue sharing funds. The county was requested by Lafayette officials to provide the balance of $47,618.60. County board member Tom Morgan of Charleston, chairman of the board's road and bridge committee, recommended Monday that the board reject Lafayette's request. He said the county had authorized the use of more than $300,000 in motor fuel tax funds to construct the access road to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, which is in Lafayette Township. Mayor Roger Dettro told the JG today, "We are going to push for the county board to give Lafayette Township some money for that road." Dettro, told of Morgan's reason for recommending that the county board reject Lafayette Township's request, replied "You go back and the county board built one heck of a big road for Trailmobile at Charleston." Another city official, who did not wish to be identified, told the JG, "Hell, the county board spent over half a million dollars to build roads for private concerns — Sarah Bush, and Trailmobile — and now they refuse to come up with funds to improve a public road which will be heavily traveled when the railroad crossing is opened."...MATTOON — A tape player was taken from a car belonging to William Peterson, police reported. The theft occurred sometime between last Friday and Wednesday morning. The car was parked at Peterson's residence at 2320 Marion at the time of the theft...MATTOON — Firemen extinguished $125 worth of fires Wednesday. A motor on a fan caught fire at the Illinois Central-Gulf Railroad repair shop at 19th and Marion at 3:30 a.m. At 6:30 a.m. firemen were called to extinguish a fire in a car at 1912 Maple belonging to Noble Farrier.
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday.
