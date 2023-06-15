100 years ago,

June 15, 1923

TOLEDO — Robert South of Janesville was arrested upon complaint of F.P. Zike of near Neal, charging him with forgery. South gave bond to the amount of $1000 for his appearance at the next term of circuit court. Two warrants had been issued for his arrest, one before Justice J.W. Grissom in November last, and another on an indictment in the March term of circuit court...MARSHALL — All roadwork, bridge construction and county highway work in Clark county is tied up indefinitely as the result of the action taken by the board of supervisors. The board passed a resolution declaring the office of county superintendent of highways vacant and charging the present superintendent with causes for removal from officer. The board gave no specific charge, no proof of guilt or any chance for a defense by the accused, if he had so wished for a defense...SPRINGFIELD — Illinoisans will speak the American language after July 1 if Gov. Small signs the Ryan bill which passed the house yesterday by a vote of 102 to 7. The bill provides that the official language of Illinois, in school and out, shall be designated American instead of English. Its author is Senator Frank Ryan (Dem. Chicago), a loyal son of Erin.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — The publisher emeritus of the Coles County Times-Courier in Charleston died Thursday. Benjamin Weir, 92, of Charleston died at 7 p.m. Thursday in Charleston Community Hospital. He had been ill for several months and entered the hospital June 10. The retired publisher came to Charleston in 1919 when he purchased the Courier from Charles L. Lee. In 1960, he acquired the Daily News from the late John Rardin and changed the name of the paper to Courier-News. He retired in 1968 and sold the paper to the Coles County Daily Times. Since then he has served in an advisory capacity. Mr. Weir was a veteran of the Spanish American War and served in the 4th Illinois Volunteer Infantry from 1898 to 1899. He was instrumental in acquiring the Lincoln Homestead in the early 1930s for the present Lincoln Log Cabin State. Also created at his suggestion was the scenic view lookout on Route 130 southeast of Charleston.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The annual Flag Day parade and ceremony included winning essay contest readings and singing of the National Anthem at Peterson Park. About 40 entries, mostly political candidates and incumbent officials, marched the parade route under mostly sunny skies Saturday morning. The Charleston Fourth of July Committee carried a large flag promoting the Red, White and Blue Days approaching next month. Following the parade a crowd of about 50 people gathered at Peterson Park to hear two essay winners read what the flag means to them...CHARLESTON — Terry Weidner came to EIU in 1964, expecting to stay only a few years and certainly never dreaming of becoming an administrator. At the end of the month, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Terry Weidner will retire, capping off a 34-year career that was spent entirely at EIU. And while Weidner was impressive in the botany classroom - he consistently earned nearly perfect student evaluations - he has also made a positive impact in his duties in his office in Old Main. Weidner and his wife, Louise, came to EIU when when he was just out of graduate school at Ohio State University. To compliment his teaching duties, Weidner spent a lot of time on various campus committees. Weidner became chairman of the botany department in 1976, a position he held until 1991, when he became acting associate vice president of academic affairs.

Historic U.S. flag photos Historic U.S. flag photos Historic US Flags Giant American flag Star Spangled Banner World War II Flag Day 1952 Stars and Stripes Four early American flags Oldest U.S. flag in existence; Old Glory First American flag sewing Grand Union flag Battle-torn American flag; Pearl Harbor Home-made copies of early American flags 48 Stars flag Lincoln flag Lincoln flag Field of stars Civil War flag Oregon Flag Oregon Flag