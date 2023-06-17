100 years ago,

June 17, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Accepting a recommendation for work at the sewer plant, the Mattoon City Council awarded the bid Tuesday for a top priority project. A Sewer and Water Board meeting was conducted Monday to consider the seven bids submitted for sanitary sewer replacement work. The collapsing sewer main has been a problem for the city since April. The council voted Tuesday to award the low bid to GRR Construction in Chester at the cost of $325,611,25. The work involves replacement of about 3000 feet of a 24-inch main line and an interceptor at the sewer plant...LAKE SHELBYVILLE — Recent rains have pushed water levels at Lake Shelbyville to the point where the high water ramps may be necessary for boating, and beaches are being covered with water. But, Lithia Springs Marina Interim Manager Nancy Cruitt said, if the water continues to rise, the high water ramps should assure business as usual for boaters on Lake Shelbyville. The high water ramps were constructed two years ago but have not been needed yet. "Right now the water is not high enough to affect us. With the high water ramps in place for boaters, we are hopeful there will not be any problems," said Cruitt. The water levels Monday morning were about eight feet above normal summer pool, according to information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers....WINDSOR — The Windsor City Council learned Monday it should know in January whether the city will be awarded a matching grant for park improvements. A $75,000 state grant has been applied for, and if the city is a recipient, it must also match it with another $75,000; the money will be used to improve the park. Project HOPE, a park fund-raising committee of six to eight people, has been working toward revamping the city park. About $9,000 has been donated to the purchase of new playground equipment. City Clerk Jocanna Goodrich said the council will reserve spending any of the funds it will receive from a $50,000 state grant until the word on the second grant comes in January...CHARLESTON — Donations are being sought to help pay for the medical treatment of a 19-year-old Charleston woman who was stabbed last week. The Greywood Foundation is organizing a donation drive on behalf of Kelli L. Waltrip, 215 Adams Ave.. According to a news release from the foundation, Waltrip has no medical insurance. Waltrip was stabbed several times at the residence on June 8, and her stepfather, Charles E. Schoonover, 45, was arrested for the stabbing the following day. Waltrip was transferred on Friday from SBLHC to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was listed in fair condition there Tuesday. The announcement also said state Rep. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, has visited Waltrip's family since the incident and has helped ensure her treatment despite her lack of insurance.