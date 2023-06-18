100 years ago,
June 18, 1923
NEOGA — Foster, the nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Walk, who reside two miles south of town, was seriously injured at 10:30 o'clock on Saturday evening when he was struck by an automobile while crossing the street in front of the clothing store of Harry Figenbaum. The car was driven by Roy White, who failed to see the child until the car struck him. He was carried to the office of a physician, where he was found to have suffered a scalp wound about six inches in length, running from the top of the head down onto the neck. He also suffered internal injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital, Mattoon, on Illinois Central train No. 22...MATTOON — The Moore-Booher-Cordier store at 612 South Seventeenth Street, known as the M.B.C. market, has been sold. J.N. Hardwick acquiring the stock and taking possession this morning. Mr. Hardwick, who recently conducted a store at 709 South Seventeenth street, has disposed of his store to Charles Pence, who recently returned from a year's stay in California. Mr. and Mrs. O.M. Moore and nephew, Otis E. Bohrer, will leave on Wednesday morning, by automobile for a ten-day northern trip to Chicago. They will return by way of Peoria, where they will make their home and where they will go into business. Since the death of Mr. Cordier, a member of the firm, Mrs. Cordier and children have been visiting in Washington, Ind. and Indianapolis. They will soon leave for Champaign, where they will make their home, Mrs. Cordier having purchased property there...SULLIVAN — Golbert Zinkler, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melville Zinkler, living north of Sullivan, was drowned in Wyman Park Lake yesterday afternoon. Scores of swimmers saw the boy drown.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Mattoon firemen are conducting a desperate search for a large chicken costume. Firemen hoped to stuff one of their comrades into the costume and take him for a ride in a little red wagon. The purpose is to promote the seventh annual Fourth of July chicken fry at Peterson Park, sponsored by the Mattoon Firefighters Association. "We need that chicken costume," Fred Decker, president of the association told the Journal Gazette today. Decker issued a plea to the public for the costume. "If anyone has a large chicken costume, have them call me personally, he told the JG.
25 years ago, 1998
TUSCOLA — Felony charged against Dyno Warner of Garrett were dismissed in Douglas County Court Wednesday. Warner, 23, was facing an obstruction of justice charge for dropping a knife used by William Bradley Kirchner of Decatur into the Kaskaskia River. The weapon was a key piece of evidence in the trial of Kirchner in the triple homicide case near Atwood. Douglas County State's Attorney Diane Sipich said she requested Warner's charge be dismissed and that the county be reimbursed for his court-appointed counsel. Sipich said she reached her decision to dismiss the charges because Warmer's testimony was key to the arrest and later the conviction of William Bradley Kirchner of Decatur in the Triple Murder Case...MATTOON — A business that specializes in entertainment for kids and teens will be having its grand opening Friday. "The Huddle," owned by Russ Jabs of Mattoon, located at 1412 Broadway, opened in mid-May. Jabs said he has two children of his own and wanted to have a place where young people could hang out. Some of the activities featured at the Huddle are pool tables, pinball machines, air hockey and dancing. It has a seating capacity of 150 to 200 people.
