NEOGA — Foster, the nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Walk, who reside two miles south of town, was seriously injured at 10:30 o'clock on Saturday evening when he was struck by an automobile while crossing the street in front of the clothing store of Harry Figenbaum. The car was driven by Roy White, who failed to see the child until the car struck him. He was carried to the office of a physician, where he was found to have suffered a scalp wound about six inches in length, running from the top of the head down onto the neck. He also suffered internal injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital, Mattoon, on Illinois Central train No. 22...MATTOON — The Moore-Booher-Cordier store at 612 South Seventeenth Street, known as the M.B.C. market, has been sold. J.N. Hardwick acquiring the stock and taking possession this morning. Mr. Hardwick, who recently conducted a store at 709 South Seventeenth street, has disposed of his store to Charles Pence, who recently returned from a year's stay in California. Mr. and Mrs. O.M. Moore and nephew, Otis E. Bohrer, will leave on Wednesday morning, by automobile for a ten-day northern trip to Chicago. They will return by way of Peoria, where they will make their home and where they will go into business. Since the death of Mr. Cordier, a member of the firm, Mrs. Cordier and children have been visiting in Washington, Ind. and Indianapolis. They will soon leave for Champaign, where they will make their home, Mrs. Cordier having purchased property there...SULLIVAN — Golbert Zinkler, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melville Zinkler, living north of Sullivan, was drowned in Wyman Park Lake yesterday afternoon. Scores of swimmers saw the boy drown.