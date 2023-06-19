100 years ago,

June 19, 1923

MATTOON — Mrs. Fred Siebert, living at 800 Edgar Ave., was injured about nine o'clock this morning when she either was thrown or jumped beneath the rear wheels of a Loomis gravel truck in an accident which occurred on the east end of the Charleston Ave. bridge. When the truck stopped the left rear wheel rested on Mrs. Siebert's legs, and it was necessary for men who had rushed to the scene of the accident to push the truck backward a short distance in order to release the suffering woman. Mrs. Siebert was taken to Memorial Hospital where she was placed at once on the operating table. The shock was so great that it was feared she would not survive the operation, but reports from the hospital are that she is still alive, and may recover. Her condition, however is extremely serious and death may come from shock and loss of blood at any time, it is stated. Siebert, accompanied by his wife and their little son, Donald, in their touring car, was driving east in Charleston Ave. Lester Terry, a truck driver for A.C. Loomis, contractor, was driving north in South 18th Street with a load of gravel. Terry stated that he approached Charleston Ave. with the intention of turning west, he held out his left hand to warn Siebert of his intention to turn to the left, across the bridge. Terry said that when he realized that Siebert was not going to stop in time to avoid a collision, he turned his truck to the right, running it toward the north side of the bridge. Siebert's car struck the truck right below the seat. There seems to be some doubt as to whether Mrs. Siebert was thrown out of the car by the impact, or whether she jumped out, but her husband says she jumped out.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A tornado-breeding storm dumped 1.15 inches of rain on Mattoon Monday night. The storm was accompanied by high winds and intense lightning. The lightning disrupted Central Illinois Public Service Co. electrical service to parts of Mattoon, Lerna and Neoga. Mattoon firemen responded to four alarms stemming from the rapid fire lightning. James Kesler, CIPS representative, told the Journal Gazette, "We had quite a little bit of trouble in the very northwest area of Mattoon."...MATTOON — The state may let bids by July 1 for the Cross County Mall signalization project. Street Commissioner James Leming said today that the bids will be let by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to approve a TOPICS (Federal Traffic Orientation Program to Increase Capacity and Safety) agreement tonight in conjunction with the $112,000 project. Leming said the project calls for the signalization of both Illinois 16 and Broadway at the mall entrance. "There will be turning lanes from each way on Illinois 16 into the mall," he said. "The project will also include an automatic self-actuated system on Illinois 16 so that when the signal is on red and there is no cross traffic the signals will automatically flash back to green for the highway traffic," said Leming. The city council is scheduled to pass two ordinances in connection with the project: one dealing with regulating encroachment on the public right of way at the mall entrance; the second to prohibit the discharge of sanitary sewage and industrial waste water into any storm sewer at the mall entrance.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — John W. Brazzell is mentally fit to stand trial on charges that he murdered a Charleston woman, a local psychologist has determined. In a report filed Thursday, clinical psychologist Jerry Boyd said Brazzell understands the charges against him and can help with his defense. Brazzell, 29, of Danville is accused of raping and strangling Sarah Fitzpatrick during a robbery at her trailer in Charleston on Dec. 21, 1996. Gregg Bonelli, Brazzell's attorney, requested last month that the examination take place. He said he not only wanted to determine Brazzell's fitness but also to find whether he could form the criminal intent needed to get a conviction. The issue of whether Brazzell is capable for forming that intent hasn't been addressed. He is scheduled for a hearing on Monday...CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Edgar is still considering offers to teach at two state universities, but he said he ultimately would like the chance to visit EIU after he leaves office in January. Edgar's two teaching offers have come from the University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, but he still hopes to visit his alma mater occasionally. "One of the things I might possibly have the chance to do is get around to a variety of universities and lecture some," Edgar said Thursday. "I would hope to get a chance to spend some time at Eastern." Jim and Brenda Edgar, who are in the process of selling their cabin in Sherman, have looked at real estate all over the sate because they "haven't completely finalized," where they're going to be, Edgar said.