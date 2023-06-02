100 years ago,

June 2, 1923

MATTOON — The paved road between this city and Charleston is to follow the state aid pavement from the northeast corner of the city and the "north" road to the county seat, crossing the Big Four on the north side of the fairgrounds in Charleston and following State Street under the Clover Leaf track. Positive assurance of this was given to Senator John R. Hamilton and Rep. Robert Howard at Springfield yesterday by Director Miller and Superintendent of Highway Sheets...CHARLESTON — Miss Alberta Mealey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Mealey was painfully injured Friday afternoon when she was struck by a car, operated by Miss Maude Brooks. Miss Mealey's injuries consist of several bad bruises and abrasions about her hands and legs, also one of her feet is badly lacerated. Miss Mealy was crossing the street at Sixth, near Jackson, when struck...MATTOON — Improvements almost equaling those of last year will me made on Calvary Cemetery this summer. Last year, improvements totaling $3,500 were made, and this summer about $2,500 will be expended for improvements. Plotting of more lots will be done in that section of the cemetery where stands the crucifixion group memorial, presented by Mr. and and Mrs. Dan Burtschi. A new system of driveways will be established through the grounds. The roads will be built of macadam placed on a cinder bed.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — Ecology pulled the plug on Lincoln Lake, a state official contends. Gov. Daniel Walker announced on May 10 that he would not support the $63.5-million project. Walker said at that time that state officials would meet with representatives of the U.S. Corps of Engineers to work out an alternate plan to the lake. John Guillou, chief engineer of the Illinois Department of Waterways, told the Journal Gazette Friday: "It is my view that the No. 1 thing that the governor was concerned about in connection with the lake was the impact on ecology." Guillou was asked what the cost of Walker's proposed alternative to Lincoln Lake would be. "There isn't any cost estimate," he replied. "An alternate plan does not exist at the present time."...MATTOON — For area residents who know little or nothing about organ music, but enjoy the pleasure of listening, the Mattoon First United Methodist Church has something made for you. The church recently purchased an Allen Digital Computer Organ System 600, an impressive name for an impressive instrument. The organ is "the only one in the area" according to Dr. Clifford Brown, pastor of the church, "and there may be nothing comparable to it in the state." The Allen 600 Computer organ is the most advanced electronic organ ever built, according to Mrs. Elizabeth Van Voorhis, the church organist and a member of the committee which began the hunt for a new organ over a year ago. The new organ replaces a 70-year-old pipe organ that the church had owned. In order to produce the same sound as the computer organ, the church would have to house approximately 12,000 pipes ranging in size from three inches to 32 feet.

25 years ago, 1998

DECATUR — In less that 25 minutes Monday, a Macon County jury found William Bradley Kirchner of Decatur guilty of killing three members of a rural Atwood family in what is believed to have been an attempt to get money to pay a drug dealer. The trial included about 60 witnesses' testimony and more than 100 pieces of evidence during its 10 days...CHARLESTON — The suspect in the murder of an EIU student will have to abide by the policies of the county supervising his bond, a Coles County judge said Monday. Circuit Judge Ashton Waller reversed and earlier ruling and said Justin Jay Boulay can not spend time in the back yard of his family's residence in St. Charles. Boulay has been out of jail on bond since Feb. 23, but conditions of his release include that he has to remain on electronically monitored home confinement...CHARLESTON — A survey of Charleston residents conducted earlier this year by officials from EIU showed 60 percent of residences consider juvenile crime to be a "major problem." However, officer Jerry Woods of the Charleston Police Department said the city does not currently have a problem with juvenile crime. The level of juvenile crime often rises and falls in cycles, he said, and juvenile crime in Charleston is currently in a downward cycle.

