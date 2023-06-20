100 years ago,June 20, 1923MATTOON — Mattoon now has a new law governing the speed of automobiles, this new law, in the form of an ordinance, being adopted by the city council at its regular meeting on Tuesday evening. The provisions of the ordinance are made to conform with the new state law governing the operation of automobiles and other motor vehicles. One section of the ordinance provides that automobiles of seven passengers or less may not exceed the following rates of speed: Ten miles an hour where such public highway street or alley passes through the closely built-up portions of the city; fifteen miles an hour through residence portions; twenty miles an hour in the outskirts of the city; six miles an hour in going around a corner where the operator’s view of traffic is obstructed...MATTOON — The funeral of Mrs. Lenora Alice Siebert, who died in Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, the result of injuries received in an accident on the Charleston Ave. bridge earlier in the day, will be held this evening at seven o’clock from the family home, 800 Edgar Avenue. Rev. J.F. McMahan of the Christian Church will be in charge. Burial is to be in Mt. Carmel, the trip to that city to be made on the Big Four on Thursday by way of Paris.

50 years ago, 1973MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council created three fire battalion chief posts Tuesday. Salaries of the battalion chiefs were set at $9,600 each in a separate ordinance. “I personally think it is a very good move,” Mayor Roger Dettro told City Commissioner James Bennett, head of the fire department. “Fires don’t always happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the chief is on duty,” Bennett told the council. The council eliminated the post of assistant fire chief when it approved Bennett’s proposal. The position of assistant fire chief has been vacant since the man who held the post, Roy Sparks, was promoted to fire chief to replace retired Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars. Under the plan there will be a battalion chief on every 24-hour shift and he will respond to fire calls with the trucks...EFFINGHAM — A motorist was arrested near here Tuesday for allegedly shooting at other motorists. Harold Haynes, 26, of Indianapolis, Ind. was being held in the Effingham County jail today on three charges, the unlawful use of a weapon, having a loaded and uncased weapon in a motor vehicle and improper use of registration. Haynes was arrested by Effingham police and state troopers on I-70 four miles west of Effingham. A spokesman for the state police in Watson said when authorities located Haynes, he was sleeping in his car. A loaded rifle was on the seat on the car. He said Haynes had “stolen credit cards in his possession and stolen license plates.” Police began the search after two hitchhikers reported that Haynes was firing the weapon at other motorists. A spokesman for the Effingham police said the hitchhikers, both male, were riding with Haynes at the time the shooting took place. The two hitchhikers persuaded Haynes to let them off in Effingham. They then contacted authorities.

25 years ago, 1998MATTOON — Kellogg’s has some special plans for this year’s Bagelfest, including having the Mattoon gable-baking plant added to its world-record biggest bagel. Now comes a big announcement about a much smaller item, a “Buddy Gabel” limited edition bagel Beanie toy developed especially for Bagelfest. That toy will be available at Bagelfest and likely will become a collector’s item. The Mattoon plant baked a world-record 563-pound plain bagel for the 1996 Bagelfest in a special oven outside the Mattoon facility. And while efforts by other firms to top that record have failed, Lender’s bagel bakers are devising a plan to top their own record. The 1998 recipe is for a blueberry bagel that could weigh more than 600 pounds.

