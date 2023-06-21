100 years ago,

June 21, 1923

MATTOON — John Pugh, 19, and W.A. Thomas, 26, were arrested about 5:40 o'clock this morning at the Pugh farm dwelling, a mile east of the Old Campground cemetery, southwest of the city. The arrest was made by Constable Jones and Patrolmen Brimberry and Uttinger. Beside the two men when they were arrested was a sack in which contained about one and half gallons of "white mule." A quart can of mule was also found. The two men were brought to this city and placed in jail, where they will remain until they are in a fit physical condition to be arraigned in court. Thomas especially was in a high state of intoxication. The two men were found asleep in the Pugh dwelling, the officers having received information that Pugh and Thomas could be found there with booze in their possession. In the pockets of one of the men was found a .32 caliber revolver, with three of the chambers of the weapon empty.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Coles County will be hit by a devastating tornado Thursday, July 12. It won't be as severe as the atomic attack sustained by the county in 1969. Fred Sell, Mattoon Civil Defense Director, is making advance plans for the twister's strike. "There isn't a thing that any of us can do if we have a tornado - except hide," he said bravely. "And I probably will be the first to hide," he said jokingly. Sell is in the process of trying to change the public image of Civil Defense. He defined the organization's goal as "emergency preparedness for a nature disaster." That's why Coles County is going to be smashed by a tornado on July 12 and not clobbered by an atomic bomb. According to Sell, a nuclear blast is the only thing most people associate Civil Defense with. "We are past the days of the old block compound, the yellow hat and the rain coat," said Sell. Sell pointed out that in the last weeks Coles County has experienced weather which could have easily created tornados. That fact of life is one reason he believes this year's Civil Defense "emergency operations simulator training exercise" is important to residents of the county. The mock tornado - the disaster that will only appear on paper - will be important to residents of the county, however, said Sell. The emergency operations simulator training exercise will be centered in a public school building in Charleston. Sell said mayors of the various communities in the county will participate in the drill along with Civil Defense, county and other municipal personnel. He said the tornado will create hypothetical emergencies which the Civil Defense and other agencies of the government will have to deal with....MATTOON — Wilb Walker squashed a $2,435 armed holdup Wednesday by sitting on a robbery suspect. Police arrived at Walker's supermarket at approximately 2:21 p.m. to find Walker crouched on the sidewalk in front of the store at 2014 Western. The Journal Gazette was told that one of the police officers thought for a moment that Walker might have been shot. "Then he saw a couple of legs sticking out from under Walker," the source told the JG. Standing near Walker was his son, Robert, who assisted in bringing down the suspect. Arrested was Edmund Allen Tomer, 57, of 2021 Lafayette. He was taken to the police station after Walker let him up. Lt. Robert O'Dell, police detective, told the JG that the unmasked robber entered the store and went to the service desk. He then pulled out a gun and a bag and gave clerk Mary Wall a note which reportedly read: "Load it." The woman gave the robber the money. The man stuffed it into a bag along with his pistol. The robber then left the store. "He was jumped by the Walkers, basically," said O'Dell.