100 years ago,

June 22, 1923

MATTOON — Jesse Silence, Charleston citizen who returned Wednesday morning from the Chester penitentiary, after being granted a parole by the state board of paroles and pardons, was arrested at the home of relatives in the east part of the county late Thursday by Fred A. Howard, state parole officer. Silence was returned by the officer to Chester Prison. Silence, who was convicted of an attempt to kill, following an attack upon Charles Moody in January 1921, had been granted a pardon after serving two years in the penal institution, being paroled to a Mr. Yunt. Silence, it is reported, on reaching Mattoon on his way home met Sherman Uttinger, a former jailer and now a Mattoon policeman, and informed the officer he intended to do him bodily harm after his year of parole was over. It was also said that Silence had made threats against Moody and other prosecuting witnesses as well as to the attorney who prosecuted him in his trial. Howard was unable to give much information as to what caused Silence's return to the penitentiary, other than that he had received a telegram from the state prison's officials to visit Charleston and return Silence to the prison.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Auto exhaust fumes caused the hospitalization of two children Thursday morning. Listed in "fair to good" condition today in Memorial Hospital were Dennis Smith, Jr., 3, and his brother, Christopher, 4. They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas. A third son, Duane 5, was treated and released at Memorial for carbon monoxide poisoning. Eyewitness Gene Lewis, manager of Gene's Holiday Inn Gulf station on E. Illinois 16, said the Smith auto pulled into his station at about 8 a.m. Thursday. Lewis said Smith's motor was malfunctioning. He said Christopher was standing outside the car when "he began to act funny." "His eyes started rolling back in his head," said Lewis. Lewis added he suspected monoxide poisoning. He noted that when Smith pulled into the station the tailpipe on the car was leaking. Lewis said Smith told him he had tried to get the leak fixed in Ohio but was unable to find anyone to do it. Smith told Lewis he had to get to Corpus Christi to get a job. Lewis said the boy was rushed to the hospital. "He had to be given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the way," according to Lewis.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Beginning July 1, anyone wishing to "dial around" to access another long distance carrier will now dial a 7-digit access code (1010XXX), instead of the old five-digit access code (10XXX). After July 1, if an ICTC customer uses the old 5-digit code they will get a recorded ICTC message stating: "Your call cannot be completed. Access code dialing has changed from five to seven digits. Please contact your long distance provider for further instructions." This new dialing plan will apply to all long distance carriers and will only affect customers if you "dial around" to other long distance provider's network for intraLATA or long distance calling or if you have a bypass code programmed into your speed dial...MATTOON — AmerenCIPS gave the city $3,500 recently to pay for replacing trees lost in the March 28 tornado. The money is to be used to purchase trees that the city will plant.