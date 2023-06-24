100 years ago,

June 24, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Some uneasiness and nods of agreement met a report Tuesday from recent visitors to Mattoon from Mount Vernon. A group of seven Mount Vernon residents spent a day making a "first impression" of Mattoon, taking pictures, making mental notes, and talking with people in restaurants, in shops and on the street. A Mattoon contingent did the same for Mount Vernon to give both communities an idea of how outsiders view their communities. Most of the findings are no surprise. The Mount Vernon guests noticed the good quality of Mattoon parks and the dilapidated condition of the former Young Radiator building. The YMCA was considered a big community plus, though a merchant a block or so away couldn't give directions to the building. The storefront on Broadway Ave. that caught their eye was the tattoo parlor, and in general downtown physical structures appeared to be declining. With most of the traffic being on Charleston Avenue, the visitors suggested signs direction people to Broadway Ave. Guests liked the wide streets. Wabash Ave. was their favorite because it was more like a neighborhood and less like a subdivision. Available housing is limited, they said. and some of the real estate offices could be more visible. The physical condition of school buildings is at the top of the list of potential obstacles, though the guests came in June after classes were dismissed. They also found lacking the condition of public housing, signage around town, activities for teenagers and young adults (other than an abundance of baseball diamonds) and no professional full-time city administrator (city manager). The "first impression" was that the hospital and medical officers should be in town rather than five miles away. A community college and nearby universities are major assets, the visitors said. They also suggested the lake area could be more developed and enhanced to attract more visitors and more development. ...CHARLESTON — It was only a simulation launch, but from the reaction of the 15 students, you would have thought they were actually controlling millions of dollars worth of cutting-edge technology. The eighth- and ninth-grade students, participants in the annual Summer Adventurers program sponsored by EIU and the Illinois Math and Science Academy, used computers to simulate the launch of the Lunar Prospector space probe that NASA actually launched in January. Twelve of the students were assigned positions overseeing areas of the launch, such as mission director, launch director, guidance navigation mission control, magnetometer and electron spectrometer. The participants were guided by a script, but even so, the launch outcome wasn't set in stone. A computer problem kept thrusters burning too long, nearly causing the shuttle to crash. When they corrected problems and ultimately learned that the mission was a success, the students erupted in applause. The computers in the Buzzard Hall computer lab at EIU provided a perfect setup, Charleston science teacher Tim McCollum said. The computers were hooked up via the Internet to a Wisconsin company called Moonlink, which bought the rights to provide the simulation. Moonlink charges $500 for each simulation...CHARLESTON — Two members of the Postal Advisory Council said they were not surprised that a majority of respondents to a Charleston Times-Courier survey about a location for a larger Charleston Post Office voted for an expansion of the current location. Of the 294 respondents, 137 voted to expand the current post office at 320 Sixth Street north by closing Jefferson Ave. Cindy Titus, an advisory council member, said residents who support expanding the post office have been the most vocal group during the council's effort to get public input on a location for a larger post office. Charleston is on the U.S. Postal Service's five-year list for a new post office.