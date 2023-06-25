100 years ago,
June 25, 1923
MATTOON — The Meneely Company, in charge of constructing the concrete pavement on what is known as Route 25, along the west side of the Illinois Central, reported this morning that slightly more than five miles of pavement — five and six-tenth miles, to be exact — had been put in, the workmen in charge of the big mixer having reached a point about a half a mile north of Dorans. Owing to the extreme heat of the last few days, the workmen have been laying only about 1000 feet of slab a day, but this is considered by the superintendent to to be a fair day's work. No portion of the completed slab has been opened to traffic, although this can be done as soon as the steel bridge about one and a half miles north of the city has been completed. This work is in the hands of James & Shinn, who expect to finish this job in about two weeks.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Mattoon may be forced to use some general revenue funds for its sewer project. A $1.6-million sewer bond issue was approved by Mattoon voters in 1971 in connection with the sewage improvement project. The city, at that time, was expected to pay 25% of the cost of the $64-million project. Federal and state funds were expected to cover the balance. Mayor Roger Dettro told the Journal Gazette today that the project — delayed by red tape and a funding freeze imposed by President Nixon — will cost more than $6.4 million...TOLEDO — Two Mattoon youths were seriously injured early today in a traffic accident near Toledo. Listed in "guarded" condition in Memorial Hospital was Johnny Ralston, 17, of 3208 DeWitt. Kenneth Sparks, 18, of 3108 Piatt was listed in "critical" condition in the intensive care unit at Burnham Hospital in Champaign. The single-car accident occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. seven miles west of Toledo on a curve on Route 121 near the intersection of the Montrose Road. According to Cumberland County Sheriff Otis Jones, "They evidently took the curve too fast. It looked like the car rolled two or three times because the top was flattened." Jones said the car went off the road into a 10-foot ditch "which is straight up and down. The car was hanging on a culvert and bank down into the ditch."
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — An "average" city sewer bill is to increase about $8 a month under a proposal endorsed Wednesday by the water and sewer board. The recommendation goes to the Mattoon City Council on July 7, and if approved would go into effect in mid-August. The recommendation for the 44-percent hike comes as the department embarks on a plan to make improvements considered overdue in addition to paying for operations and maintenance increases. The city has already paid about $41,000 for emergency repairs from a collapsing interceptor line that until recently wasn't one of the top sewer-system priorities. Now that line is being replaced on an emergency basis. The city plans to sell $4.5 million in bonds to pay for the repairs and some of the other upgrades to the sewer system...SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville tumbling coach, who as a child dreamed about owning her own gym, was named United States Tumbling Association National Coach of the Year for 1998. The honor for Kris Heaton, 23, of Shelbyville came last week during a national competition in Moline and after only three years as a coach and owner of Kris' Power Tumbling and Dance in Shelbyville and Cowden. The award not only came early in her professional career, but also soon after a serious automobile accident left her comatose for one week and hospitalized for 3 1/2 weeks. Heaton was seriously injured in the Oct. 30, 1997, accident and her three-month old daughter, Riley, was killed. After coming out of the coma, Heaton said she learned of her infant daughter's death and that she had missed the funeral. "When I woke up, I hated everyone. If it wasn't for these kids (her students), I wouldn't be here," said Heaton.
