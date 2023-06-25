On Saturday, June 3, I attended the annual Alex Russell Memorial Kids' Fishing Derby at Lake Charleston as a volunteer to serve as a measurer and recorder of the fish that were caught by the participants as I have done for several years.

There were many participants in the derby and there were several members of the Charleston Fishing Club present to help measure and record fish. Prizes and trophies were awarded to the winners in each of the age groups and categories thanks to the very generous contributions of merchants and others. The event could have definitely been declared a success if it wasn't for one obvious issue.

The lake side of the levee was grown up in head high weeds such that the kids (and parents) who walked down to the edge of the lake to fish sometimes disappeared into the weeds. My immediate concern was for their safety. There were paramedics present but not enough to be able to monitor the total fishing areas.

I asked Joy Russell why the city had not cut down the weeds for this annual one-day event and her reply was that the city refused to cut the weeds because they provide cover and habitat for bees and butterflies. My reaction was not pleasant.

My question is this: Is the concern for providing excessive cover and habitat for bees and butterflies in this one area where an annual one-day kid's fishing derby is held more important than providing a safe and convenient access to an ideal available region for fishing?

Everyone knows that grass, clover and weeds will regrow.

I cannot visualize any satisfactory or justifiable reason why the weeds had not been cut down to improve access and safety for this annual one-day event. I hope that next year attention will be given.

William Harrison, Charleston