100 years ago,

June 26, 1923

MATTOON — If the word of men who dig wells is to be believed there is great fear among farmers that there will be a bad water shortage this summer and fall. It is not likely that there is anyone who knows more about water conditions than men who make well digging their business, and those with whom representatives of this paper have communicated state that they are overrun with work, indicating plainly that farmers are seeking more water for their farms. One man who specializes in sinking tubular wells stated to a Journal-Gazette representative that he now has booked enough work to keep his outfit busy for the next three or four months...MATTOON — J.C. Whitley, who was engaged in cultivating corn on the farm of Art Townley, near Coles Station, this morning was badly injured when his team of horses became frightened and ran away. Whitley had the lines fastened about his waist, and he was dragged from his seat and thrown violently against a post. He sustained a deep gash to the back of one ear and another gash in the neck while one arm is badly scratched and bruised. Whitley was brought to the city to have his injuries dressed by a physician, after which he was taken to the home of his son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. John Tucker, on the Bert Lidster farm, three miles northwest of the city. Whitley, who is about 65 years of age, makes his home with his daughter, but has been working for Townley.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The controversial Marksborough subdivision proposal goes before the corridor committee a second time tonight. The 130-acre development would be located just south of the Coles County Airport. Governmental bodies claiming zoning jurisdiction over the subdivision include the cities of Mattoon and Charleston and the county. Mattoon and Charleston claim that the proposed development is within contiguous territory ("twilight zone") not more than one and one-half miles beyond the boundaries of the strip along Illinois 16 annexed by the two cities. A portion of Marksborough subdivision lies within an area over which Charleston claims to have jurisdiction. The larger portion of the subdivision, however, lies within an area claimed by Mattoon. The county claims that provisions of the board's subdivision review plat procedure give the board the power to approve plats. Mattoon lawyer Laurence Grabb contends that the county board cannot legally reject the plat. Grabb is secretary of Lake Wood Estates, Inc., developer of the subdivision. Grabb is also not convinced that Charleston and Mattoon have zoning authority over the subdivision, due the fact that it has never been tested in court whether "twilight zoning" is legal.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — If you were a dog, where would you go? At least three mixed-breed Alaskan Malamutes have been reported missing to the Coles County Animal Shelter in the last few weeks, and one other was hit by a car and killed. "I don't think these dogs are being stolen," said Bob Alderson, assistant manager of the Coles County Animal Shelter. "We handle a lot of calls, and this is no more common than missing Chows, or any other breed. There are lots of them out there." Alderson said that these dogs are not especially expensive, running about $300-$350 for a purebred puppy, although he stated that all the missing dogs were of mixed breed, and it's impossible to put a price on a pet. "It's kind of unusual, in that these dogs don't usually run away," said Alderson. "One was 12 years old and couldn't have gotten too far. His owners said it was painful for him to even be picked up." The missing animals come from various locations in and around Charleston.

