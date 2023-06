100 years ago,

June 27, 1923

MATTOON — W.C. Lumpkin is building a swimming pool in the lawn of the Lumpkin residence on Lafayette heights. The pool, which is to be 18-feet wide by 36-feet long with varying depth, is to be located in the southwest corner of the Lumpkin yard. The work of excavating was started today...CHARLESTON — Mrs. Lucinda McComas, nearing 80 years of age, has filed a petition in the October circuit court to have set aside a deed which she executed to Mr. and Mrs. David Arthur almost nine years ago. The petition avers that on Aug. 15, 1914, she executed a deed for the transfer of her property to her daughter, Mrs. Fannie Arthur, and her husband David Arthur, for the express purpose of providing her with a home, and she was to be supported and cared for at the Arthur home and with the Arthurs for the rest of her natural life. The aged petitioner alleges the Arthurs have refused to carry out their part of the contract, and that she is forced to receive aid from other of her children.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — City departments and local companies worked today to repair the damage done by Tuesday night's severe thunderstorm. A total of 2.62 inches of rain fell in Mattoon Tuesday evening and early today. Central Illinois Public Service Co. officials reported that power was out in scattered areas of the city for an average of two and one half hours Tuesday evening with some residents being without power for longer periods. The entire towns of Neoga, Trilla, Etna and Janesville were without power for approximately four hours...MATTOON — Lightning killed at least 18 cattle and set fire to a house and oil storage tank Tuesday night. Three beef cattle and four calves belonging to Harold Moritz of Pleasant Grove Township were killed. Seven cows and four calves on the farm of Paul Tate of Pleasant Grove Township were also killed. Mattoon Fire Chief Roy Sparks said a bolt of lightning struck one of three oil storage tanks in a field located west of the block of N. 19th. "I went out there in the car. We didn't send a truck out because they were already out on other calls," he said. "I noticed the tank was burning and that it was far back in the field," said Sparks. "There wasn't anything near to it to threaten property damage," Sparks said he doubted the fire department could have successfully fought the blaze even if the equipment had been immediately available. He said the oil tank was still burning this morning.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The recent heat and humidity may cause additional peak power usage today, according to local utility officials. Temperatures reached 95 degrees on Friday - the third consecutive day of temperatures about 90 degrees. Those who participate in Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative's load management programs, will have their water heater and central air conditioner controlled today between 1-7 p.m....MATTOON — Edith Jane Lee almost was too busy to be interviewed. After all, she had a lot of tables and customers to serve. Moving energetically from table to table, she kept a pace many would envy. Her customers greet her with a personal familiarity not seen in many restaurants. Edith, known as "Jane" to her friends, has been a waitress for 50 years, celebrating this milestone last Sunday. How did the 66-year-old grandmother of two celebrate? "I just worked," said Lee, who has been employed at Gowin's Restaurant in Mattoon for three years now. Lee's decade spanning stint began in 1948, when she started work at Bidwell's Chocolate Shop, which was located on the same street she works on now, Broadway Avenue. When she went off to college, she took a part-time job at the Sullivan Dairy Bar because it had better hours and was open until midnight. "All the restaurants I have worked in are gone now," said Lee. "I left Mattoon for 12 years and went to Chicago and worked. When I wasn't in college, I went out to Yellowstone Park and worked. It was there she met some memorable customers. "I waited on (Mattoon resident) Sunny Berkson when I was a teenager. He played in a band up in Chicago. I also made friends with Robert Taylor and Barbara Stanwick in a Texas restaurant where I worked." Lee returned to the Mattoon area in 1972, working at the Hoots Haus restaurant for seven years, her longest consecutive run at a workplace.

What summer was like the year you were born Summer in the US, 1920-today 1920 1921 1922 1923 1924 1925 1926 1927 1928 1929 1930 1931 1932 1933 1934 1935 1936 1937 1938 1939 1940 1941 1942 1943 1944 1945 1946 1947 1948 1949 1950 1951 1952 1953 1954 1955 1956 1957 1958 1959 1960 1961 1962 1963 1964 1965 1966 1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022