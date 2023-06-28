CHARLESTON — The census for the Charleston public schools, gathered and compiled by Miss Blanche Sparks and Miss Athena Endsley, shows an increase of 306 children over the census of 1922. The compilation of the school census follows: All children under 21 years of age - Boys, 1,465; Girls, 1,559; total 3,024. Children between the ages of 6 and 21 years - Boys, 1,107; girls 1,090; total, 2,097. The census shows there are 94 more girls in the school district than there are boys...MATTOON — Following the auto collision at the corner of Sixth and Madison streets Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Reed Smith states that the Chevrolet involved was not her car. She says she was not driving nor even in it, but that it was driven by a young man from Mattoon and that Mrs. T. Smith, Miss Laura Smith and Tommy Smith, Jr. were in the car. She did not give the name of the young man driving, but it is understood he was Eugene ("Packy") Poliquin of Mattoon...CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Miss Ruth Hodgkins, a teacher in the Oakland Township High School during the term of 1920-21, was killed near Crawfordsville, Ind., when a motor bus in which she was riding was struck by a Big Four train. Three other persons in the bus were seriously injured. Miss Hodgkins' home was at Waveland, Ind. She taught school at Casey last year and had been employed there again for next year...JACKSONVILLE — Carl Wiley, a blind boy who is night telephone switchboard operator at the State Hospital in Jacksonville, has attracted attention for his almost uncanny ability to distinguish sounds. His most unusual feat is in the operation of the telephone switchboard with practically no help but the ear. The attendants in charge of wards all over the great hospital report in every half hour during the night. Wiley's hearing is so acute he is able to tell what station the call comes from by the sound of the buzzer for that station, though to the ordinary ear all the buzzers sound alike. When he first took the position, he placed takes, arranged in the Braille characters, above the socket for each station so he could tell what station was ringing by feeling with his fingers. His development of the sense of hearing has enabled him to discard this system.