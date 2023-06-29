100 years ago,

June 29, 1923

SULLIVAN — An unidentified burglar, caught in the act of opening the safe of the Bruce post office early Wednesday morning, is in the county jail here, awaiting a hearing. The man refuses to disclose his name, but states that his home is in St. Louis. When discovered in the post officer in Bruce, the man was using automobile tools in an effort to get the door of the safe open. His presence was detected when a noise in the office was heard. Following his capture he was brought to this city and placed in the county jail.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Ken Degler tried to remove the public from the county planning commission's meeting Thursday night. The idea was killed by Ralph Rhoden, chairman of the Coles County Regional Planning Commission. "We have nothing to hide," he told Degler. "Anything that we have to discuss can be discussed in public,' he said. Degler is a new member on the commission. He was recently appointed to the Coles County Board. Degler moved to have the public and members of the press removed from the meeting prior to a discussion of a new salary contract for Roger Barry, executive director of the commission...TOLEDO — Authorities are searching the Embarras River near Toledo today for Benjamin White, 33, of rural Lerna. The Cumberland County sheriff's office said that White disappeared into the river at approximately 1 a.m. today near Ryan's Bridge. The bridge is located about seven miles northeast of Toledo. A spokesman for the sheriff's office told the Journal Gazette that the incident was reported by three witnesses, who told authorities that Ryan said he was going for a swim. The sheriff's spokesman said four men with grappling hooks and boats were dispatched early today from district law enforcement headquarters in Bement to aid in the search.

25 years ago, 1998

FINDLAY — As Jay Primavera walks through the lobby of the Eagle Creek Resort, a woman and her family came over to thank him for postponing the installation of new carpet in their room because it would aggravate her allergies. Ellen Raymond, her husband and two children drive more than three hours from the Chicago suburbs to spend every other weekend here in the summer. When they first visited three years ago, they were drawn by scenic Lake Shelbyville, but now they love the resort as well. Primavera, the resort manager, hopes other guests will be as satisfied as the Raymonds, and then go home and tell their friends and family to visit the newly restored Eagle Creek. The resort, long viewed as a disappointment plagued by financial troubles, has new owners and a fresh look in the hopes of bringing vacationers to its remote location on the banks of Lake Shelbyville, about 20 miles southeast of Decatur. The just-finished $1 million renovation includes new furniture and carpet, improvements to the golf course, a remodeled restaurant and the construction of a large outdoor pool...CHARLESTON — Members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church might not be exactly sure who Elias Berner was, but it's pretty likely that they're grateful to him now. A celebration Saturday commemorated the 100th anniversary of the laying of the Charleston church's original cornerstone. As part of the celebration, members got to see what was found when a time capsule containing 100-year-old items from the original dedication was opened earlier in the week. Among them was a paper reporting that Berner was the person who donated the metal box used as the time capsule, which was placed inside the cornerstone. The paper listed his date of birth as July 28, 1814, making him almost 84 years old at the time, and was accompanied by a business card indicating that Berner was in the shoe business.