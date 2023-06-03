DECATUR — The same jury that convicted William Bradley Kirchner of Decatur for the triple murder of a rural Atwood family agreed Tuesday he is eligible to receive the death penalty. Jurors reached the unanimous decision that Kirchner was at least 18 years old at the time of the crime in addition to at least one of the following circumstances: Kirchner killed at least two of the individuals, the murders were committed in the course of another felony act, the murders were premeditated, and were expected to result in death of a human being...MATTOON — Actions of a few may have spoiled hot dog roasts for everyone in the city, a resident learned Tuesday. Joe Gutekunst of 1800 Champaign Ave. asked the City Council why police officers denied him having a backyard cookout at his home. The fire department apparently had been approving some cookouts with open fires, but that changed when some apparently used the situation as an excuse to make a statement about the city's no open burning policy. Mayor Wanda Ferguson said she called police about a smoky open fire near her home, and when police arrived the residents said they were having a fire department-approved cookout. Ferguson said she didn't see any tables or cooking on the fire that had a collection of yard wastes. "The laugh was on the City Council," Ferguson said. The city must now treat one fire like another, she said, so hot dog roasts need to be on a grill or cooker using charcoal. Gutekunst said he wants to obey the law but also enjoys having summer, family cookouts. The council also heard from James Floyd about the affect garbage haulers have on streets and alleys, particularly when they cut corners too close. Some of the trucks are too big for the space they operate in, and Floyd showed the council pictures of how that damages corners like the one where he's lived for about 50 years...CHARLESTON — Federal money is likely in the fold for a possible new Coles County interchange to Interstate 57 and that's a good sign for the project, county engineer Fred Sherer says. Federal funding will probably be encouraged to the state, which stands to contribute as well, he said. Congress recently passed a transportation funding bill that included $8.15 million for the new interchange. The bill still needs President Clinton's signature. Local officials are pushing for an interchange north of the one at Illinois Route 16 to serve as access to industrial developments north of Charleston and Mattoon and to areas west. Sherer said a study to determine if the project is feasible - he called that a "no-brainer" - should be finished by the end of the month...CHARLESTON — Illinois Route 130 is being improved but the wall that runs south of Edgar Drive to Krishire Drive will not be removed, officials from the Department of Transportation reported Tuesday. IDOT held a public meeting to discuss the proposed widening of Route 130 from the south city limits to south of Garfield Ave. and the resurfacing of Route 130 from the city limits to Madison Ave. Some residents were concerned that the barrier wall between Route 130 and the neighborhoods between Edgar Drive and Krishire Drive would be removed during the construction. Debra Barrett, studies and plans squad leader in IDOT's Paris office, said the wall is outside the right of way needed for the widening of Route 130 so it will not have to be removed. Barrett said the contractors who widen and resurface Route 130 will have to be very careful because they will be working close to the wall.