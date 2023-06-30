100 years ago,

June 30, 1923

CENTRALIA — An unidentified man, aged about 24, was killed in the Illinois Central yards here early yesterday morning when struck by a train. An unmailed letter addressed to Voston Zebraiti, 3724 Lawndale Ave., Chicago, was found in his pocket...GAYS — Four residents of Mattoon, two men and two young women, were fined $10 each on a disorderly conduct charge by Justice of the Peace Wallace in Gays on Thursday evening. The men each gave the name of John Doe, while each of the young women gave her name as Mary Roe. The four fines, totaling $40, were paid in cash by one of the men. Other than the names, the identity of the quartet has not been revealed. The four were occupants of an automobile which had been parked a short distance northeast of Gays. Farmers passing noted their conduct, and notified the Gays officials. Constable Kinkade, assisted by Lawrence Gammill and Veris Stanberry, went out and made the arrests. The license number of the car was not taken.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A Mattoon woman is being held by authorities today in connection with a stabbing Friday night. Mary Francis Thomas, 38, has been charged with aggravated battery. She allegedly stabbed Harold Butler, 27, and Vincent Butler, 48, both of 620 Richmond, with an ice pick during a quarrel at the residence at approximately 10:30 p.m. Mary Thomas had been living with Vincent Butler for several years according to Police Chief Robert Plummer. Harold Butler is listed in "fair to good" condition in Memorial Hospital today. Vincent Butler was treated and released...TOLEDO — Scuba divers were searching the Embarras River today for Benjamin White of Lerna. White, 33, has been missing since he entered the river for a swim at approximately 1 a.m. Friday near Ryan's Bridge. The bridge is located about seven miles northeast of Toledo. A spokesman for the Cumberland County sheriff's office said two scuba divers had joined the search. Sheriff Otis Jones has posted deputies on two bridges further down the Embarras to watch for the body. Volunteer rescue personnel from surrounding communities have also participated in the search. Recent heavy rains have swollen the Embarras River.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A psychologist has yet to examine a man accused of shooting a Coles County sheriff's deputy, so it's not yet known whether the suspect is mentally fit to stand trial. The examination of Michael Jenkins, 28, Mattoon, will probably take place next week, his attorney said Monday. Jenkins is charged with attempted murder and several other offenses for allegedly shooting Deputy Bob Butler on April 1. One of the less serious charges was dismissed Monday....MATTOON — Another potentially severe summer storm rocked the area Monday evening but moved on with spotted property damage and power outages. The city activated its tornado emergency warning system twice, once about 6:20 p.m. and again about 6:45 p.m. A funnel cloud, or "rotation" in the clouds was spotted about 1 1/2 miles northwest of Mattoon, particularly in the Coles Station area. Spotters reported debris going up, a sign of tornado activity, said Ed Gardner, the city's Emergency Services and Disaster Agency director. The damage in town could be from a tornado at the treetop level or from strong straight-line winds, Gardner said.