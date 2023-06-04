100 years ago,

June 4, 1923

MATTOON — Lying on his side along the Big Four tracks near Richmond Ave. and Third Street, a young man, age about 25, whose name is believed to be J.B. Kemper, was found by switchmen at about 8:45 o'clock Sunday night, fatally injured. He died a few minutes after Coroner Schilling arrived at nine o'clock. The man had received a bad gash on his head and bruises on the left arm. Just how the injuries were received is not known. It is thought that possibly he was knocked off a freight train that he was attempt to board or that he fell off a passing train. The man was found just after passenger train No. 20 passed through. This train had a special car occupied by laborers going to Indianapolis and it is possible he was in this coach and fell off as the train was passing through the yards. The only articles of identification on his person was a pawn ticket secured in Detroit on May 28, bearing the name of J.B. Kemper. A piece of tablet paper, with numerous addresses written on it, was found. One name was Mrs. Dorothy Kemper, which is the only evidence substantiating that his name might be Kemper. A Humboldt address written on the tablet leads to the supposition that the dead man might have been one of a group of laborers now being employed on the Illinois Central tracks at that place.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A salary schedule calling for hefty raises for city employees was unveiled today. According to Mayor Roger Dettro, the proposed salary schedule "is something that has been needed here in Mattoon for quite some time." The new schedule is expected to be approved by the Mattoon City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night. The raises will be effective as of June 1. It provides for $11,200 base salaries for the police and fire chiefs, city clerk and superintendent of the street department. The proposed schedule provides for an 8 percent across-the-board pay hike for all city employees, plus automatic salary based on longevity...WINDSOR — An 86 year-old Windsor man has been elected to receive the Masonic Meritorious Service Award. C.O. "Ikey" Soland, a retired mail carrier, was elected Saturday to receive this award by the Illinois Council of Deliberation, the governing body of the Scottish Rite Masonry in the State of Illinois. Soland, one of four recipients from the Danville Scottish Rite Bodies, will receive the award at the group's 1974 meeting at Belleville.

25 years ago, 1998

DECATUR — William Bradley Kirchner was sentenced to death Wednesday by a Macon County jury for the stabbing death of three Atwood people last August. Kirchner, 28, of Decatur sobbed as he sat surrounded by his three attorneys and three deputies guarding him when the decision was read. The jury deliberated 1 1/2 hours to reach the decision making it the third time this week the jurors discussed Kirchner's fate...WINDSOR — The city just received one state grant and is making a strong pitch for another. State Rep. Duane Noland and state Sen. Kevin Kehoe attended a special meeting Wednesday as Windsor officials acknowledged receipt of a $50,000 state grant and took another step forward finalizing an application for another $75,000 grant. The city and a citizens committee are working toward a park redevelopment project expected to cost at least $150,000. The city has pledged to match the $75,000 being sought in the grant application due July 1....SHELBYVILLE — The annual Sparks College reunion for former and present students will be held Saturday, June 13. A coffee hour is planed at 10 a.m. at the Dairy Queen in Shelbyville.