100 years ago,

June 5, 1923

MATTOON — The young man who died following injuries received in some unknown manner in the Big Four yards Sunday night was identified by a sister as being J.B. Kemper. The sister arrived this morning from Indianapolis, and after identifying the body, made funeral arrangements. The body will be sent on Wednesday to the home of the parents in Frankfort, Tenn. According to Frank Allen, 2720 Moultrie Ave, Kemper was an employee of the Illinois Central on a bridge gang working near this city. Allen said that he talked with Kemper on Saturday and that Kemper had told him that he was working on the bridge gang...MATTOON — Some meat and grease on a kitchen stove which caught on fire called the fire department to the home of Fred Roberts, 2908 Moultrie Ave. at eight o'clock this morning. No damage resulted...MATTOON — A new picture release, featuring James Morrison, Mattoon star, is now being shown, the title being, "The Man Next Door," written by the late Emerson Hough. James takes the part of a gardener. He is in love with a beautiful young woman, Alice Calhoun, daughter of a wealthy Wyoming ranchman, who sets up a mansion in New York in order to be a society favorite as well as a favorite among the cow-punchers. James elopes with the young woman, and after their return he discloses that he is as wealthy as she is and that he had taken the position of gardener in order to be near her.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A 3,000-bushel grain bin was lifted off its foundation and carried 1,000 feet Monday night as tornadic winds hit near Charleston. The tornado was first reported to the Coles County Sheriff's officer at 6:30 p.m. by Everett Horn. The tornado hit the Horn farm, lifting two 3,000 bushel grain bins off their foundations. The other bin was carried about 200 feet, authorities said. The twister also took the roof off a glazed block furrowing shed on the Horn property. Police reports state that the tornado first hit the Wayne McKinney farm, about three miles west of Charleston on Route 316, close to the Horn farm. A 40 by 50-foot barn was demolished by the winds on the McKinney farm. Authorities had no estimate of the damage. No injuries were reported as a result of the storm. A twister was reported about four miles south of Mattoon, moving northeast, Monday night by the public, but it apparently did no damage.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Nadine Kastl said her last "good bye" and "have a nice day" to pre-school, kindergarten, and high school students last Monday. What started out as a part-time bus driving job, she said, blossomed into 28 years of dedication, patience and a great love for children. Kastl was a school bus driver for Neoga Community School District 3. She said her experiences throughout the years as a bus driver has taught her to be patient and maintain steady discipline with children. "Overall, the children have been really special to me, and when the fall comes around, I will cry," she said. Since her retirement, she said, she babysits her grandchildren and spends time with husband Carroll, who retired five years ago. Kastl said she plans to do a lot of quilting and will visit the children in the fall...URBANA — A federal lawsuit by an EIU professor against the university and six of its employees apparently won't go to trial for at least a year. A judge has set a deadline of May 1999 for final pretrial motions in the suit brought by Mahmood Butt, who claimed he was discriminated against when he wasn't hired to a dean's position. Butt was a professor and chairman of EIU's secondary education and foundations department when he filed the suit in March 1997. He had been a candidate in 1995 to fill the position of the dean of the college of education and professional studies. Butt sued Eastern and six members of the 19-member search committee. Butt claimed he was discriminated against because of his Pakistani origin and was falsely characterized as having a patronizing attitude toward women. Response documents filed by attorneys representing EIU and the search committee members deny most of Butt's allegations or claim the defendants don't have information needed to respond. However, they admit his contention that his "patronizing attitude toward women (was) discussed in at least two meetings of the search committee." The documents also acknowledge Butt's claim that most of the search committee's members were women.