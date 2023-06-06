100 years ago,

June 6, 1923

GAYS — Ray Stanberry, age 20, of Gays, was killed instantly about three o'clock on Tuesday afternoon when the touring car which he was driving was struck by the Big Four passenger train No. 11 at what is known as the Harrison crossing, a half mile west of Gays. Stanberry's neck was broken. The only bruises received were a slight cut in the back of the head, which appeared to have been caused by his being thrown against a rock. The body was taken to the home of a brother, Veris Stanberry, at Gays. William Van Deren, in the car with Stanberry, was hurt internally...MATTOON — If an ordinance presented to the city council on Tuesday evening is enacted into law, children under the age of sixteen years, unless accompanied by parent or guardian, will henceforth be barred from public dance halls. The ordinance provides that any dance hall proprietor who permits a girl or boy under the age of 16 to frequent his place of business shall be fined, on conviction, not less that $5 and not more than $100 for each offense. It was stated that the ordinance was prepared and presented at the request of the Women's Christian Temperance Union.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council tabled the bid for a new swimming pool at its meeting Tuesday night. Mayor Bob Hickman said the bid was tabled until the council, the city attorney and the city engineer had more time to work out the financial arrangements. Hickman added that the city engineer Ed Buxton was still going over the plans. Only one bid was submitted for the construction of the new pool. Midwestern Inc. of Miamisburg, Ohio, submitted a bid of $375,000, which is $25,000 over the budgeted amount for the project...CHARLESTON — EIU is one of the six state universities that will be audited on the cost of the president's home. Harry Read, director of information and publications at Eastern, told the Journal Gazette today that the university has not yet been contacted as to when any inquiry might be made. Read added that President Gilbert C. Fite said he would welcome any inquiry of this kind. The total cost of the EIU president's home was $83,370, including $77,000 for the real estate and $6,370 for personal property.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The top academic award winners at Mattoon High School plan to study engineering and business in college. Two are staying in state for college, the other is moving with her parents to Wisconsin. Valedictorian Vanessa Webb's address at the graduation ceremony Friday included an account in which she discusses being abducted from a car in Mattoon and forced to drive about 250 miles to Missouri before escaping her assailant by running about two miles. Co-salutatorians Katie Wooddell and Stephanie Ramsey also addressed the 230 or so graduates and the guests who filled the MHS gym. Webb encouraged the graduates to pursue their dreams no matter what the obstacles are. Then she used the incident she was involved in to describe how big challenges can be...SULLIVAN — Ten-year-old Elizabeth Pugh has been onstage performing in dance for four years, but her most recent performance scheduled at the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan is different. "We are not supposed to look at the audience or even act like they are there," said Pugh about her first endeavor in acting. Pugh plays the second youngest child, Marta Von Trapp, in "The Sound of Music," which opens Wednesday in Sullivan and runs through June 21. She is the daughter of Harry and Becky Pugh of Mattoon.

