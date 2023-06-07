100 years ago,

MATTOON — Presenting a picture of sordid conditions of life, a family of seven persons was found living all in one small room in a tumble-down building known as the old Louden Canning factory, at the north end of North Twelfth street, after an investigation by officers Cutright and Maxedon this morning. The windows of the old factory building were stuffed with rags. On the dirty floor, in different corners of the room, where spread blankets on which to sleep. Food was cooked on an open fire outside. Robert Smith, aged about 60; his wife; two sons, Adam and Clarence; a daughter, aged 13, and another girl, Lula Kirkham, aged 19, arrived in the city Tuesday from Charleston and took up their residence in the old factory. They engaged in making willow baskets and in selling them around the city. Henry Wilson, aged 43, also traveled around with the Smith family engaging also in the willow making business. Wilson occupied a different room in the building. Before coming to Charleston Saturday, they lived at Brazil and Terre Haute. The Kirkham girl said she was visiting the Smiths. She had with her a four-month-old child. The father of the child, she said, was Clarence Smith, aged 19, one of the motley group. They traveled in wagons and one automobile from Terre Haute. Meals were cooked for the whole group, the elderly Smith, his boys and Wilson sharing the expense. The police brought to jail the father, the two boys, the Kirkham girl and Wilson. Clarence Smith, confessed to being the father of the child of the Kirkham girl. He said that he intended marrying her, but could not do so now because he was out of work. State's Attorney Fletcher ordered the young man to go with his mother to Charleston to secure a license to marry the Kirkham girl. Smith, the father, when arraigned before Judge Gibler, was fined $10 and costs for allowing the condition to exist, and for contributing to the Kirkham girl's delinquency. He is arranging to pay the fine. Wilson, who traveled along with the Smith family, was fined $3 and costs for his knowledge of the conditions which existed. Adam Smith, one of the boys, was also fined $3 and costs on the same charges preferred against Wilson. Both men paid the fines.