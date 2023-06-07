MATTOON — Presenting a picture of sordid conditions of life, a family of seven persons was found living all in one small room in a tumble-down building known as the old Louden Canning factory, at the north end of North Twelfth street, after an investigation by officers Cutright and Maxedon this morning. The windows of the old factory building were stuffed with rags. On the dirty floor, in different corners of the room, where spread blankets on which to sleep. Food was cooked on an open fire outside. Robert Smith, aged about 60; his wife; two sons, Adam and Clarence; a daughter, aged 13, and another girl, Lula Kirkham, aged 19, arrived in the city Tuesday from Charleston and took up their residence in the old factory. They engaged in making willow baskets and in selling them around the city. Henry Wilson, aged 43, also traveled around with the Smith family engaging also in the willow making business. Wilson occupied a different room in the building. Before coming to Charleston Saturday, they lived at Brazil and Terre Haute. The Kirkham girl said she was visiting the Smiths. She had with her a four-month-old child. The father of the child, she said, was Clarence Smith, aged 19, one of the motley group. They traveled in wagons and one automobile from Terre Haute. Meals were cooked for the whole group, the elderly Smith, his boys and Wilson sharing the expense. The police brought to jail the father, the two boys, the Kirkham girl and Wilson. Clarence Smith, confessed to being the father of the child of the Kirkham girl. He said that he intended marrying her, but could not do so now because he was out of work. State's Attorney Fletcher ordered the young man to go with his mother to Charleston to secure a license to marry the Kirkham girl. Smith, the father, when arraigned before Judge Gibler, was fined $10 and costs for allowing the condition to exist, and for contributing to the Kirkham girl's delinquency. He is arranging to pay the fine. Wilson, who traveled along with the Smith family, was fined $3 and costs for his knowledge of the conditions which existed. Adam Smith, one of the boys, was also fined $3 and costs on the same charges preferred against Wilson. Both men paid the fines.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — A local construction firm will be suspended from working on state road projects. Illinois Secretary of Transportation Langhorne Bond today made the announcement which affects A.J. Walker Co., one of nine construction firms convicted last month of bid rigging in connection with Interstate 74. "We will impose sanctions against the nine firms found guilty as charged by the federal courts," said Bond. A spokesman for Bond told the Journal Gazette during a telephone conversation that the length of suspensions probably would depend to some extent on how the nine firms cooperated with the federal grand jury. Asked if the state might permanently suspend the nine firms from working on state road projects, the spokesman replied, "I don't think we could legally do that." The JG was unable to contact Donald Walker, president of A.J. Walker Co. for comments regarding Bond's announcement...CHARLESTON — David Ernest, 3 1/2 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. James Abernathy of Charleston has been located in Los Angeles, Calif., with his father, Henry Ernest, Jr.. Charleston detective Ed Kallis said Wednesday that Los Angeles County sheriff's police picked up Ernest two weeks ago but could not hold him because he has legal custody of the boy while in California. "We can't extradite him from California because he has legal custody there and hasn't committed any crime in California," Kallis said. David was taken from the front yard of his home in California on May 15. He has been the subject of a dispute between Mrs. Abernathy and Ernest, her former husband. State's Attorney John J. McCarthy Jr., said that the matter is no longer being pursued through the criminal process. "It may be that the parties concerned may resort to civil remedies," McCarthy said. Mrs. Abernathy said she had obtained legal custody of the boy in an Illinois court which ruled that Ernest had no parental or legal obligations to the child.
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday.
Photos: Scenes from Normandy on 79th anniversary of D-Day