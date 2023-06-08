100 years ago,

June 8, 1923

CHARLESTON — Earl Willingham, aged 16 years, was arrested yesterday on a charge of passing worthless checks, and placed in the county jail until some disposition of his troubles is made.

It is reported that there are between twenty and thirty checks, of between $2 and $3, in the hands of local merchants which were given by the young man. The checks were issues against the account of Ed Willingham, father of the accused youth...CHARLESTON — Mrs. Charles Bails was seriously injured late Wednesday afternoon when a horse she was driving ran away after a shaft broke while going down the Kickapoo hill, south of Charleston. Mrs. Bails was injured about the head, being thrown from the buggy when the horse bolted. She was accompanied by her two children, Ralph and Frances, who escaped uninjured...CHARLESTON — The court troubles of Theodore Hartmann, well known farmer residing in the northeast part of Coles County, started anew in the county court when Hartmann was arraigned on a petition alleging insanity.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — An Effingham firm has submitted a low base bid of $70,300 to air-condition the Coles County Courthouse. Boos Plumbing and Heating Co. also submitted the low alternate bid calling for the installation of a combined air conditioning-heating system for the courthouse in Charleston. Last fall, the county board budgeted $60,000 for air conditioning of the courthouse. Lee Gatewood, Mattoon architect who designed the system, recommended during the last board meeting that the county accept bids for both air conditioning and heating. The "chill-water" air conditioning system that Gatewood designed for the courthouse can easily be converted so that it can be used in the winter to heat the courthouse. The system calls for the installation of small pipes throughout the building. A coil unit with a thermostat would be located in each room. Water would be chilled in the coil units. A central water pump would be located in the basement and "chiller" unit would be located outside the building...MATTOON — The Ozark Air Lines strike will be discussed at noon Monday in the Holiday Inn. Capt. Joe Barker of the Air Line Pilot Association will conduct the meeting, which is designed to determine what effect the strike has had on the local economy. The 560-member Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association has paralyzed Ozark operations in 62 cities and 15 states since the walkout began April 19. Ozark Airlines' resumption of limited service does not include Coles County Airport. The airline will provide service to nine cities in Missouri and Illinois beginning June 21.

25 years ago, 1998

SPRINGFIELD — Doctors determined Sunday a tiny blood vessel in Gov. Jim Edgar's heart was largely blocked, causing pain that sent him to the hospital but not inflicting permanent damage. The problem involves a vessel one-twentyfifth of an inch in diameter and will be treated with medicine rather than surgery, said Dr. James Dove, president of the Prairie Heart Institute at St. John's Hospital. Edgar, who first suffered the chest pains while lifting weights Saturday, is being given blood thinner to help prevent blood clots and medication to prevent spasms in his blood vessels, Dove said...MATTOON — A Windsor man was arrested for aggravated robbery after an incident late Saturday at Angelo's restaurant. Luke Travis Irving, 30, was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Lake Land Boulevard at 11:17 p.m., shortly after a robbery at the restaurant. He is accused of entering the restaurant, demanding and receiving cash. Police Chief Dave O'Dell commended the quick action of the restaurant employees in reporting the matter, police K-9 dog Baron and third shift officers for their response.

