100 years ago,

June 9, 1923

LOXA — Clarence Brown, aged 22, a son of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Brown, living about a mile south of Loxa, was fatally injured in an airplane accident near Peoria on Friday evening. The young man died instantly. Brown, it is stated, had gone up in his airplane with a young man whom he was teaching the art of flying, when the accident occurred. When the plane was about 2,000 feet in the air the machine suddenly went into a tailspin, and Brown was unable to right it. It crashed to the ground with full force, both Brown and his companion being killed. A.M. Brown, the father, departed at one o'clock this morning for Peoria soon after having received the message apprising him and members of his family of the fatal accident. The father, with the body of his son, will arrive in this city at ten o'clock tonight and will take the remains to the family home near Loxa. Clarence had been interested in airplanes for several years. About eighteen months ago he bought a plane, paying $2,400 for it. He soon learned to operate it, and during much of last summer he had operated it in this vicinity for commercial purposes. He had taken up passengers in this city and also from Charleston and Loxa and had never had any serious accident until the one which brought about his death.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Two rugs valued at approximately $880 were taken from a garage at the rear of Moore and Moore Builders. The rugs were reported missing Friday, and were thought to have been stolen sometime within the last month. One of the rugs was described as rose pink with a circular design, valued at about $800 and the other was a gold shag carpet, 12 by 15 feet, valued at $80. Also reported to police was the theft of five dollars in cash and two wedding rings valued at $250. Mrs. Jacquiline Scott of 1505 Shelby said the items were in her purse when she locked them in her locker at Arlan's Department Store at 5 p.m. When she returned from working at 10 p.m., she found the cash and the rings were missing.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Rural Coles County residents will probably soon have to post their address numbers to aid emergency vehicles trying to locate them. The county 911 board Monday gave its OK to an ordinance requiring the display of the address numbers within five feet of where an emergency vehicle would enter the property. Under the ordinance, the numbers must be at least 2 3/8 inches high, of white reflective color and be displayed vertically on a green background. Only the house number must be displayed, while the road name or number aren't needed. The 911 board also voted to require that the signs be placed on a post made of four-by-four treated lumber or a metal pole at least 1 3/4 inches thick. The signs must be between 2 1/2 and three feet from the ground...CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old Charleston woman was severely injured Monday after being stabbed multiple times in her home, the Charleston Police Department reported. The police department reported that Kelli Waltrip was stabbed sometime before 12:43 p.m. at her residence at 215 Adams Ave. Waltrip was able to make it to 209 Adams Ave. before she collapsed, the police department reported. The residents of 209 Adams Ave. called 911 and Waltrip was then taken to Sarah Bush. Waltrip was reported to be in guarded condition Monday evening. Lt. Mark Jenkins said Monday evening that no suspects had been arrested in connection with the stabbing. He said police officers had been unable to question Waltrip because she was still unconscious.

