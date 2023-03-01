MATTOON — Illnesses from colds and slight attacks of influenza have become so numerous in Mattoon as to take on the form of a near epidemic, reports in the office of Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer, show. The same is true of whooping cough and chickenpox, thirty-four cases of the former and fifteen of the latter having been quarantined during the month of February. The situation is by no means alarming, and, according to Dr. Richardson, is entirely due to the varying weather conditions of the past few weeks which shows that Mattoon has had everything from zero weather to 60 above, the ground at times frozen, and then again covered with the slush of melted snow. An effort is being made by both teachers and parents to impress on the children the importance of keeping their feet dry...TERRE HAUTE — Gossip in railroad circles yesterday indicated that plans of the Big Four railroad to establish extensive yards north of Terre Haute and a cut-off from Sanford to Markle, using the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul railroad bridge across the Wabash River, north of the city, where progressing favorably. Local officials of the road were unable to say definitely when the improvement will be started. The projected improvement will cost $5,000,000 and the plans embrace a yards north of Terre Haute extending from the Duane yards north to Markle. The Big Four has extensive holdings of land in the vicinity and ground will be utilized for building an enormous yards with a capacity of 500 cars and all modern yard facilities.