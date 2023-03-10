100 years ago,

March 10, 1923

CHARLESTON — Mrs. E.E. Moore of Mattoon, wife of a Big Four engineer, entered a plea of guilty Friday afternoon to an information filed in the county court, charging her with contributing to the delinquency of Miss Helen Blevens, a Charleston girl. Mrs. Moore was fined $75 and costs by Judge Lane, which she paid. The Blevins girl was committed on Feb. 23 to the Geneva Home for Girls, after she had been found guilty on a charge of delinquency. It was charged that Mrs. Moore permitted the girl and a young man to spend a night at her home in Mattoon ... MATTOON — J. T. Schooley, for the past two years teacher in the school at Cooks Mills, has resigned to accept a position as city salesman for the Citizens' Coal and Ice Company in this city, taking up his work Monday. Mrs. Schooley will finish the term as teacher, after which they will remove to Mattoon to reside ... NEOGA — At a recent meeting of the village board and ordinance was passed creating a board of local improvements consisting of three members, R.L. Shaffer, President; C.C. Smith and Charles Crockett. An ordinance was drawn up to vacate the Illinois Central crossing near the Jacobsen lumber yard, which has always been considered dangerous,

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Mattoon captured its fifth straight IHSA Regional basketball crown Friday with a 70-59 title victory over a scrappy Mount Zion team. It marked the fourth straight Regional tourney championship for Coach Avery and fifth of his coaching career ... CHARLESTON — A federal grant of $29,750 for use in developing a volunteer work program for senior citizens in Coles County was approved Friday, according to an announcement by Clyde Lovellette, Charleston, program director Program. Lovellette told reporters at a press conference in Charleston Friday that the purpose of RSVP is to "develop a recognized role in the community and a meaningful life in retirement for older adults through significant volunteer service."

25 years ago, 1998

SULLIVAN — Indecision on the subject of drug testing delayed a school board vote of a new student code Monday. In spite of a recommendation against random drug testing by a special committee, the board was unanimously in favor of the testing students in extracurricular activities but was not sure how to implement it. The original plan was to use federal funds to pay for the program, which is estimated to cost between $10,500 and $16,500. High school Principal Stuart Hott said those federal funds are no longer available, and the committee felt the cost to the district was prohibitive ... CHARLESTON — Although EIU is strong, it needs the help of the faculty to keep it going another century, President David Jorns said Monday. After spending the morning at home fighting off a cold, Jorns mustered up the strength to give the annual State of the University address, asking faculty to dedicate themselves to the students and the institution. "I think the function of the administration is to get rid of itself, "Jorns said. "We're a necessary evil. When it comes right down to it ... the great majority of our energy needs to be concentrated on what happens in the classroom."