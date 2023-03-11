100 years ago,

March 11, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Sixth graders are to move into the middle school in 1999-2000 in a building plan approved by the Mattoon school board Tuesday. The board voted 7-0 to approve the first of three phases of a long-term building plan. The first phase includes about a $4.4 million project at the junior high/middle school that includes new classrooms to accommodate sixth grade; a renovated and expanded library, administrative area and music area; and a new gymnasium ... CHARLESTON — The tourism advisory board approved a $2,000 grant Monday to help get a new, local theater company going. The recently formed Central Illinois Stage Company, which is known to its members as CISCO, is planning to do three performances of "The Music Man" in June at the Charleston High School Auditorium. Tom Hawk, a board member of the stage company, said the $2,000 grant will be used for the royalties and the rental of the music for "The Music Man." Most of the current members of CISCO are Charleston residents who have high school or community theater experience, Hawk said ... MATTOON — Preparing to enter the new millennium, the LLC Board of Trustees Monday approved entering into an agreement that should resolve computer software glitches for the year 2000. The college's present system cannot deal with the year 2000. This is a problem many governmental bodies are addressing, since most systems read the year in the last two digits, not four. Therefore, the system does not know the difference between the year 2000 and the year 1900. Other problems with the college's existing package are that computing speed is too slow and the software package is outdated, said Max Jaeger, vice president for business services ... MATTOON — The personal notes, congressional candidate Jerry Berk said, have been the most gratifying aspect of a petition drive seeking President Clinton's resignation or impeachment. "People have taken the time out to write personal notes to me," Berg said, noting that one person told him to "stand true to your ideals and values." Berg stopped in Mattoon Tuesday in a series of press conferences in which he renewed his call for Clinton's resignation. "This is about having leaders you can trust," Berg said, while displaying a postal tray full of signed petitions. "The president is within his legal rights to be silent, but his silence on this matter is deafening." Berg faces Brent Winters of Charleston and Jim Eatherly of Galatia in the primary next Tuesday. The winner becomes the Republican nominee in the 19th congressional district ... MATTOON — Steve Conlon, Mattoon's varsity boys' basketball coach, resigned at Tuesday's school board meeting. Conlon resigned with a five-year varsity record of 29-94. "I think the decision to step down or to step aside is never easy because when you coach a sport, you feel like you put a lot into it," Conlon said. "You work with other coaches at the kids and it's hard to leave. For me, you try to develop a positive relationship with the players and you don't want to step away from that."