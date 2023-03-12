MATTOON — The heaviest rain of the year, followed by a windstorm that at times reached almost cyclonic proportions visited Mattoon Sunday afternoon and night. The telephone service was considerably impaired as a result as a result of the winds, lines throughout the city being reported down this morning. The 11:30 o'clock interurban car returning from Charleston Sunday night struck the old trailer near Loxa about 11:45 o'clock. The trailer had been on the siding at Loxa for some time and during the windstorm was blown across the interurban track. The presence of the trailer on the track was not noted until the car was almost on it. The motorman applied his breaks in time to avoid a heavy collision, although the occupants of the car received a considerable jolt...MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — "Speaking of fishing," remarked H.F. Kendall, who recently returned from Miami Beach, Fla., "it remained for W.C. Lumpkin, a tyro in the fishing game, to pull the big stunt of all the Mattoon delegation." Kendall, R.A. Gilbert, W.C. Lumpkin and Frank Brooks were out on the ocean Friday, March 2, and succeeded in pulling in a number of tuna. At about noon, Lumpkin had a vicious strike and started to try to reel in his fish, but it refused to come towards the boat, taking out about 100 feet of line. The animal proved to be a hammerhead shark , about ten feet in length, weighing probably not less than 200 pounds. As soon as the shark reached the surface, the captain rushed to the cabin to get his rifle to shoot it for it would have been physically impossible to to capture it. But before the captain could get his shooting iron "Mr. Shark" concluded he had business elsewhere and kept going until he had taken out fully 500 feet of line, then Mr. Lumpkin got a kink in the piano wire leader which connected the hook and line, which broke the leader and the shark went his way.