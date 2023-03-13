100 years ago,

March 13, 1923

TUSCOLA — Masked bandits entered the billiard hall of Arthur Brothers here yesterday and escaped with nearly $400 in cash. Several shots were fired by the bandits when citizens investigated after they heard the explosion that wrecked the safe...MATTOON — If the appeal to the sportsmen of Mattoon and vicinity not to fish in the Paradise reservoir between March 1 and June 15 is heeded, the water board is confident that at the end of that time Paradise lake will be a fisherman's haven, an opinion voiced by C.L. James, superintendent of the water works, who stated that at a recent meeting of the water board a resolution was passed asking the fishermen to observe a 'no fishing' order for the time mentioned.

50 years ago, 1973

Coles County faces a mandamus suit unless it turns over to Lake Land College $10,368.49 in unpaid refunds on the service charge for collection of property taxes. The suit is to be filed by John Yantis of Shelbyville if the money is not paid by March 23, according to action taken Monday night by the college's board of trustees. All of the other counties in the college district have paid their fees, according to the dean of business affairs. Under the provisions of the new state Constitution, counties must bear the cost of collection property taxes rather than levy a service charge from the local taxing bodies to cover collection expenses...CHARLESTON — An appeal to senior citizens to help solve the manpower shortage prevalent in the nonprofit organizations and agencies of Coles County has been made by Clyde Lovellette, director of Retired Senior Volunteer Program. In issuing the appeal, Lovellette noted that a survey of these agencies in the county indicated the need for the services of older citizens who, with their skills and lifetime experiences can best perform many tasks required for the smooth and efficient operation of these agencies.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A jury Thursday found Shawn C. Majors guilty of murder for drowning Cheryl McRill of Neoga in Lake Paradise. The jury acquitted Majors, 27, Lot 21, Lakeland Mobile Estates, Mattoon, of one murder charge that alleged he held McRill under the water at the lake intending to kill her. However, the jurors convicted him of two other murder charges. One accused him of holding her under the water knowing that it could kill or harm her, and another that accused him of drowning her than stealing money from her...MATTOON — A Mattoon man who has been a fugitive for about a year in a major drug case is in custody in Jamaica, local authorities said. Brad R. Irons, 47, formerly of 2304 Marshall Ave., was arrested Tuesday by the Jamaican National Police outside Negril, Jamaica, on a U.S. warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Irons was indicted with 12 others in Coles County in March 1997 and accused of multiple counts of controlled substance trafficking and calculated criminal drug conspiracy.