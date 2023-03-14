100 years ago, March 14, 1923

MATTOON — Raymond E. Roberts, 22, 1308 Champaign Ave. and Charles F. Haskell, 28, 2713 Champaign Ave., both employed as machinists’ helpers at the Big Four shops, were injured this morning about 8:30 o’clock when a heavy piece of timber fell while the two men were working in a pit at the round house. Both men were pinned beneath the timber. As a result of the accident, Roberts sustained a serious fracture of the right leg, halfway between the knee and ankle, one of the bones being crushed, while the injuries sustained by Haskell were mostly skin contusions about the chest. The accident occurred while the two men were working in the drop pit, doing some repair work on a locomotive. They had removed a pair of wheels and were replacing the heavy timber beneath the locomotive, when Roberts’ foot slipped, causing him to fall, the end of the timber he was holding pinning him in the bottom of the pit. As Roberts fell, the other end of the timber caught Haskell and the weight was too much for him to bear alone, causing him to be pinned to the floor of the pit also.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — The committee which prepared the Charleston-Mattoon Corridor Plan was attacked Tuesday by Coles County Board member James Pelton. The plan, prepared by the Charleston-Mattoon Corridor Coordinating Committee, was approved during the board meeting by a 7-3 vote, with two board members absent. Pelton told the board before voting against the plan, “I can’t favor this corridor plan in its entirety. I don’t believe the corridor committee has tried to put forth good planning.” Pelton hammered at the committee for what he called its failure to recommend against locating the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center near the Coles County Airport. He said there was no provision in the corridor plan “for the danger that is involved. There is no recommendation that it not be located there. There is nothing that will prevent any possible airplane crash near there.”...CHARLESTON — The Harris E. Phipps Chemistry Lecture Hall at EIU will be formally dedicated Sunday, in a ceremony in the new facility. The lecture hall was constructed as part of an addition to the old Science Building. The hall was named for Dr. Phipps, head of the Chemistry Department from 1934 until his retirement in 1967. Among outstanding features of the hall are a projection booth, a motorized projection screen and an illuminated periodic table.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Proposed production changes for GE Lighting plants could result in the reduction of about 50 jobs at the Mattoon Lamp Plant. Plant Manager Ron Wilson said Friday the reduction in workforce is a result of the proposed transfer of several quartz lamp types and certain coiling operations to GE Lighting plants in Europe. The elimination of quartz lamps and coiling operations in Mattoon could affect about 130 jobs. But, with the transfer of positions to Europe, GE Lighting will bring other production jobs to Mattoon. The plant will be adding about 80 new jobs with the production of halogen automotive and Halogen-IR lighting products, now produced in Memphis, Tenn., and Ravenna, Ohio, plants, Wilson said.