MATTOON — Safe blowers pulled two jobs in Mattoon during Wednesday night and early this morning, the combined haul being about $25. The safe of Goldsmith & Co. commission merchants, at 2213 Commercial Avenue, was blown about 1:15 o’clock this morning, and between $2 and $3 taken. The principal loss, however, was the total wrecking of the safe, valued at $200, and on which no insurance was carried. A short time before the safe at the Twenty-Second Street and Western Avenue filling station of the Standard Oil Company was blown, the yeggs getting better compensation for their work at the latter place, about $20 being taken from that safe. Both crimes are attributed to the same gang, and judging from all appearance, the safe blowers seemed to be experts. The explosion in the Goldsmith & Co. office awakened residents of an apartment building at 2215 Western Ave. One of its occupants, G.M. Wilson, according to police, gave the yeggs a taste of their own medicine. When awakened, Wilson got a shotgun, and going to the rear of his apartment, which overlooks the Goldsmith building, opened fire when he saw three men make a hurried exit from that place. The safe blowers were armed, and returned Wilson’s fire, several shots being exchanged.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — “The circus is here to stay for one reason and that is because children of all ages love the circus. I recently attended a circus and realized that the acts and performances are basically the same as they were in 1920. The people are the only things that change, and the acts get better,” so stated John Gibler, a former member of the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus, as he spoke to Mattoon Kiwanians Wednesday in the Elks Club. “If you wonder how I ever decided to get in a circus band, I’ll tell you. I have relatives clear back to my grandfather who were bandmasters in different wars. My grandfather, Pat Gibler, was a bandmaster in The Civil War. When the war was over, he came home with his four sons and they started a traveling band of their own called the Gibler Band. For about 30 years they traveled about the country performing with various circuses and on their own. Another relative joined the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus and in 1920 talked me into joining the show, Gibler told the group. “I found out while with the circus that the people stay busy all year round, not just when performing. At the end of the season they would begin working on tents for the next year. “I remember one time when the elephants got scared and went on a rampage,” Gibler continued. “It didn’t take us long to get them settled down, but they knocked over a lot of things including the lions’ cage, which landed on me.”...CHARLESTON — Charles Budde, 29, has been named the new head football coach at Charleston High School, replacing Jerry Van Bellehem, who resigned the position in January after three seasons. Budde served as assistant football and basketball coach at Edwardsville in southwest Illinois the past year years after spending the previous four years at Quincy Catholic Boys School. Budde, who is married and the father of two children, will teach English at Charleston and also serve as assistant basketball coach.
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday
