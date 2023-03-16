100 years ago,

March 16, 1923

CHARLESTON — Ernest Bell, a farmer, 30 years old, son of Vernon Bell of near Diona, in Cumberland County, was the victim of a peculiar accident that cost him his right eye, when a wedge that he was driving into a log slivered when he struck it with a hammer. The young man was brought to Charleston and placed under treatment. An X-ray picture showed the piece of steel imbedded in the eyeball. An operation was necessary to remove the steel and the ball was taken out. ...CHARLESTON — Eight days of married life ended the matrimonial voyage of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bensley of Oakland, according to the petition filed on Thursday by Mrs. Nellie Bensley in the April circuit court, in which the wife prays for a decree of divorce. According to the petition, the couple were married in Charleston on Feb. 6, 1919. On February 14, just eight days after the wedding, Bensley, according to the petition, left his home and and wife without cause or reason and has never returned to her. Mrs. Bensley requests the court for permission to resume her maiden name, Nellie Hallowell.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Workmen removed the forms from the foundation of the new Central National Bank at 14th and Broadway, revealing the basic wall structure. Alternating winds and sporadic rains the past few days have brought general construction work in the area to a halt. With the first day of spring near, mild temperatures will see an upswing in constructions...MATTOON — A demonstration on "How to Prepare French Dressing" was given by Dorla Adams at the meeting of the Daisy Maids 4-H Club held at the home of Mrs. George Bartlett, club leader. Five attended the meeting...MATTOON — Policeman Dean Claxon was treated for smoke inhalation after he broke down the door to a house at 1105 DeWitt and attempted to put out a fire in the kitchen with a fire extinguisher at approximately 9:15 a.m. today. Claxon and another officer were driving by the residence of Leonard Engstrom when they noticed smoke coming from the home. No one was home at the dwelling. The fire was caused by a pan which was left unattended on the kitchen stove. Firemen found Claxon on the knees in the front yard trying to clear his lungs.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Many parents were happy to see their children get their hands dirty this weekend at the Cross County Mall. The children coated their palms or their fingers with ink and put their prints on an identification form offered by the Scottish Rite Masons of Danville. The Scottish Rite's child I.D. program was sponsored locally for the first time by the Mattoon Masonic Lodge. Chuck Cole, master of the Mattoon lodge, said the lodge felt it was important for parents to have a way of identifying their children that they could offer to the police if their children are ever abducted or in an accident. Roger Claxton of the Mattoon Police department helped the children get their prints. Claxton calmed the nerves of some of the youngest children during the fingerprinting by giving them fishing tips they could use at the trout fishing tank, which was part of the activities this weekend at the mall's annual boat show.

