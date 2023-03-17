100 years ago,

March 17, 1923

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. R.A. Gabbert and Mrs. Ora Hammett arrived Friday afternoon from Miami, Fla., having made the trip via automobile as far as Charleston, where they had to leave their car because of the roads between Charleston and Mattoon. Mr. Gabbert reports that they had a fine trip, finding the roads in better condition than they were when they went south in January. He says that it makes a man ashamed of his home state when he can travel 1,400 miles in an automobile through half a dozen states and get within 12 miles of his hometown and find the roads so bad that an automobile cannot traverse them.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Vying for queen of the Mattoon High School ROTC ball are three seniors, Lana Copra, Ann Hluchnik and Janice Ueleke, who will be attended by junior Denise Fedrigon, sophomore Phyliss Pierce, and freshman Cindy Disque. The annual event is scheduled for April 6. The "Travelers" will be the featured band. The public is invited to view the event from the north balcony of the gym...NEOGA — A brother and nephew of Mrs. Betty Springs of Neoga were drowned early this month while canoeing in a mountainous area of southern Oklahoma. Recovered from the rain-swollen Glover River this week were the bodies of Dr. Hobart Franklin Landreth, Jr. who was an associate professor at Oklahoma University in Oklahoma City and his son Patrick, 14. They had been missing since March 4 when their canoe and a paddle were found downstream from the point where the two embarked.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The 1997-98 Journal Gazette/Times Courier All-Area Girls' Basketball Team consists of Sarah Ott of Charleston, Rebekah Boddy of Arthur-Lovington, Emily Fathauer of Shelbyville, Staci Kingery of Arthur-Lovington, Mandy Beck of Mattoon, Rachel Hibschman of Casey-Westfield, Jesi Schumacher of Neoga, Sara Porter of Oakland-Kansas, Sara Garver of Casey-Westfield, Jenni Buckler of Arthur-Lovington, Tara Dittamore of Cumberland and Nancy Rodgers of Charleston...GREENUP — The Cumberland school board will meet with an architectural firm next week to discuss the $215,000 architects have estimated the school district will need to fix its leaking roofs. Superintendent Keith Ashcraft said the board will meet with Upchurch and Associates of Mattoon at the beginning of next week. Wendell Kemper, director of maintenance, said the roof in some areas of the high school had worn away to just a few layers of material. Ashcraft said the cost of the roof repairs could be covered with grants from the state...CASEY — The park committee reported to the Casey City Council Monday night that it would post $500 rewards for anyone found vandalizing Fairview Park. The rewards are being provided by the township and the city because of recent vandalisms and thefts that have occurred in the park. The value of the ladder vandals stole was estimated at $500 or more. Steve Clapp, Casey police chief, added that it only takes $300 to make a theft a felony crime." "That was not kids having fun," Ed Orrell, park committee and council member said. "It was perpetuated against the kids of this community who helped raise the money for the park."

The 10 best tax-friendly states—and the 10 worst A look at the most and least tax-friendly states Key findings Wyoming, Nevada lead the 10 most tax-friendly states in America Analysis shows higher population growth in lower tax states Methodology