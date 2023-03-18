100 years ago,

March 18, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The voters advice Tuesday is for the City Council to allow leaves to go up in smoke. Mattoon voters approved an advisory referendum to allow open burning of yardwaste during afternoons in April, May, October and November. The final tally was 2,650, 1,076, or about 71 percent to 29 percent. The city last fall implemented a no-burning policy for all yardwaste, a move that angered some residents accustomed to setting fire to leaves and other yardwaste...CHARLESTON — Carolyn Kolling received the nod from Coles County Republicans Tuesday over two other candidates in the race for county treasurer, likely ensuring her election to the office in November. Kolling received 2,237 votes, about 47 percent, to 1,391 for Bill Daniell and 1,162 for Tim Yow. No Democrat is running for the office. The race was to replace incumbent Republican Bill Grimes, who isn't seeking reelection...TOLEDO — For his exceptional farming abilities and community service, a Toledo man will be honored by one of the longest published farming magazines in the United States. Leroy Scott of Toledo is among four Illinois farmers to be named 1998 Master Farmer by Prairie Farmer magazine in a ceremony Thursday. Along with the honor of being named a Master Farmer of Illinois, Scott's picture and story about his dedication to conservation and his love for farming will appear in the upcoming March/April edition. "Not Just Another Conservationist," tells how Scott, a fifth-generation landowner in the Embarras River bottom, has worked to reduce flooding and erosion in the watershed. ...CASEY — The Wescom Products plant, which employs 261 people at 15th Street and US Rt. 40 in Casey, has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual who phoned a bomb threat to the plant Friday. Police Chief Steve Clapp told the City Council Monday night that this is the third bomb threat the plant has received in the last two years. It is the only plant in the Wescom System that is having any bomb threats. One of the reasons it is more difficult for the police and Wescom to find out who is making the threats is because Casey's telephone service does not offer caller ID...MATTOON — Touching on topics ranging from Alonzo Spellman to the Super Bowl Shuffle, three former players of the Chicago Bears were at Lake Land's Laker Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Glen Kozlowski, Emery Moorehead and Ron Rivera spoke to a group of more than 200 people emphasizing drug and alcohol problems and what can be done to prevent them.