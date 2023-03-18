100 years ago,
March 19, 1923
MATTOON — Two automobiles, an interurban car and a street car figured in two accidents on Sunday. The interurban car, from Charleston, reaching Mattoon about 11:55 a.m. and the Ford coupe of George Bennett, 2216 Charleston Avenue, figured in the first accident, which occurred at Fifteenth street and Broadway about noon. Bennett, according to a report of the affair, had backed east from the curb, and in attempting to pass the incoming interurban, rammed the front end of it. Bennett's car was damaged about $15, while there was little damage suffered by the interurban car. About 9:25 o'clock Sunday night the Ford couple of Dr. Clyde J. Miller and a west-bound street car, in charge of Conductor Ivan Kepler, figured in a head on collision just east of the Broadway viaduct. Dr. Miller was driving east at the time, and states that he failed to observe the approaching street car, the accident resulting...MATTOON — Station WQAL has made special arrangements with the committee in charge of the dance at the Moose hall on Tuesday night so that the dance music will be broadcast at the same time from the Moose Hall and carried by special telephone wire to the transmitter, located in the Lumpkin Building. WQAL just received word from Osceola, Neb. that the special police report broadcasted from this station on last Thursday was received clearly at that point, and, in accordance with the request of this station, the local police were notified to be on the lookout for the burglars who had just blown two safes in this city.
50 years ago, 1973
CHARLESTON — Bids totaling $733,431 have been awarded to two companies by the Charleston school board for plumbing and heating and electrical work on three additions to the Charleston High School. The contract for plumbing and heating was awarded to Champaign Plumbing and Heating Co. with a low bid of $482,386. Sandschafer Electric Co. of Teutopolis submitted a low bid of $251,045 for electrical work. The School board also awarded a $9,807 contract to Leonard Peterson & Co. of Chicago for science equipment and a $16,470 contract to Harrison Co. of Peoria for food service equipment. Contracts for art and home economics equipment, library shelving and lecture room and auditorium seating were not awarded in order to permit the board to examine the equipment before acceptance of bids....MATTOON — Donald Tate has been named data processing administrator and Eloise Dalrymple, administrative assistant at First National Bank, according to an announcement by Donald Cason, president. First National is in the final stages of remodeling to house the computer center. All services will be converted eventually from the present off-premise computers.
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — About a fourth of those stopped in a recent series of traffic stops received citations, Police Chief Dave O'Dell said Wednesday. The rest received written warning tickets for a variety of offenses as officers worked 268 overtime hours from Feb. 11-Feb. 17. The overtime was part of a "hire back" grant program designed to promote traffic safety and increased seat belt usage. While working in the program, officers were required to make at least one traffic stop every 45 minutes. The requirement, though, wasn't a quota on the number of citations. Issuance of citations came down to officer judgement.
