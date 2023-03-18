MATTOON — Two automobiles, an interurban car and a street car figured in two accidents on Sunday. The interurban car, from Charleston, reaching Mattoon about 11:55 a.m. and the Ford coupe of George Bennett, 2216 Charleston Avenue, figured in the first accident, which occurred at Fifteenth street and Broadway about noon. Bennett, according to a report of the affair, had backed east from the curb, and in attempting to pass the incoming interurban, rammed the front end of it. Bennett's car was damaged about $15, while there was little damage suffered by the interurban car. About 9:25 o'clock Sunday night the Ford couple of Dr. Clyde J. Miller and a west-bound street car, in charge of Conductor Ivan Kepler, figured in a head on collision just east of the Broadway viaduct. Dr. Miller was driving east at the time, and states that he failed to observe the approaching street car, the accident resulting...MATTOON — Station WQAL has made special arrangements with the committee in charge of the dance at the Moose hall on Tuesday night so that the dance music will be broadcast at the same time from the Moose Hall and carried by special telephone wire to the transmitter, located in the Lumpkin Building. WQAL just received word from Osceola, Neb. that the special police report broadcasted from this station on last Thursday was received clearly at that point, and, in accordance with the request of this station, the local police were notified to be on the lookout for the burglars who had just blown two safes in this city.