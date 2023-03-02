100 years ago,

March 2, 1923

MATTOON — The March meeting of the Association of Commerce, held on Thursday evening, was attended by nearly 300 members and a few invited guests, and for enthusiasm, the officers and members generally of the organization could wish for nothing more. There were a number of short addresses, and the applause which greeted each speaker, at the conclusion of his remarks, fully demonstrated that new life has been put into the association since its recent successful drive for members. The meeting began and ended with one of the association's songs, with T.V. Wright at the piano. C.H. Douglas, chairman of the entertainment committee, called the gathering to order, following the excellent pork roast served by the Bertram Cafeteria and presented by Harry Hannah who was chairman of the evening...MATTOON — The usual efficient and prompt service of the Mattoon Post Office is considerably impaired as a result of the illness of James Turney, superintendent of mails, and Frank Davis and Winfred Browne, city carriers. All three employees are confined to their homes by grippe, although neither of the three is seriously ill. Postmaster Sparks is requesting the patrons of the office to bear with the impaired service until the men have recovered.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A southerly wind can do more than stir warm air as was proven Thursday when the smell of gas odorant was spread over a large section of the city by the breeze. Two Mattoon Schools, Hawthorne and the high school, were evacuated as the smell of gas, the odor we usually call a gas odor, though natural gas is odorless, penetrated the buildings. Mattoon High School was evacuated shortly after 11 a.m. according to Thomas Buchanan, assistant principal. Hawthorne Students and teachers were evacuated about 11:15 a.m.. A unit from Fire Station No. 3 responded to a call from the high school when authorities there thought the gas meter may have been leaking. Investigation into the situation revealed that as Central Illinois Public Service crewmen were injecting odorant into a reservoir on the Old State Road at the Illinois Central Railroad tracks, the breeze was spreading the vapors throughout the city...COOKS MILLS — A 90 day pilot program to determine if it is feasible to provide free dumping sites for residents of the county will be launched this weekend in Cooks Mills and Humboldt. Kleenwel Disposal of Charleston will place one 15-cubic-yard rolloff container in each of the villages today. Monday morning the two containers will be picked up. The container in Humboldt will be located south of the village's grain elevator. In Cooks Mills, a container will be located at the North Okaw Township Road Shed.

25 years ago, 1998

GREENUP — It isn't often a picture of a grade schooler from Greenup ends up in the National Geographic magazine, but it happened. U.S. Route 40 or the National Road, was traveled by a National Geographic magazine writer and photographer two years ago and their work was recently published. "America's First Highway" is a contemporary story about what the writer and photographer saw and heard along the trip made in August 1996. The 17 page article by William Newcott, senior staff writer for National Geographic, features photographs by Melissa Farlow. A photo of Kenny Weaver, then 9, of Greenup, was shot as he and his family hauled sheep to the Cumberland County Fair, along Route 40. He is the son of Mark and Jane Weaver. Mark estimated the photographer show between 150-200 photographs in the Greenup area, but only the one showing Kenny, with his hair blowing in the wind while riding in the back of a truck with his sheep, was used in the magazine.